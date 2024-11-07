NVIDIA Names Ellen Ochoa to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Ellen Ochoa, who was the former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and the first Latina astronaut in space.

“Ellen’s extraordinary experience speaks volumes about her role as a trailblazer and a leader,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We look forward to her joining NVIDIA’s board on our continuing journey to build the future of computing and AI.”

Ochoa, 66, holds a B.S. in physics from San Diego State University and an M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University. She also serves on the boards of directors of Service Corporation International, where she is chair of the compensation committee and serves on the investment committee, and of Mutual of America Financial Group, where she is on the nominating committee and product and marketing committee.

Ochoa’s appointment expands NVIDIA’s board to 13 members.





About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.





For further information, contact:

NVIDIA Corporation

Corporate Communications

press@nvidia.com

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c06a5f16-f884-4cc9-a34c-36615942a119

Ellen Ochoa NVIDIA has named Ellen Ochoa to its board of directors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.