Rani Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the company’s management team will participate in three upcoming conferences. These conferences include:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:15am PT

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 4:10pm ET

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Location: The Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Coral Gables, FL

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:55pm ET

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcasts for these conferences by visiting the “ Events ” section of the Rani Therapeutics website. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

