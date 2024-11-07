Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended October 31, 2024, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

