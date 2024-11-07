NC Mining Commission, rules committee to meet this month

The North Carolina Mining Commission and its rules committee are scheduled to hold meetings this month, which will be available to the public in Raleigh or online.

The Mining Rules Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on November 12, 2024, online via WebEx.

N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Where: Webex Meeting

Meeting ID: 2422 193 2232

Passcode: MRCattendee@1124

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Access code: 2422 193 2232

Passcode: 67228836

An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on November 18, 2024.

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 18, 2024

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online

Webex Meeting

Meeting ID: 2435 479 3356

Passcode: NCmining0924

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Access code: 2435 479 3356

Passcode: 62646464

The North Carolina Mining Commission has five voting members and two non-voting members.

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of mining resources in the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.