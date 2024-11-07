Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,737 in the last 365 days.

NC Mining Commission, rules committee to meet this month

The North Carolina Mining Commission and its rules committee are scheduled to hold meetings this month, which will be available to the public in Raleigh or online.

The Mining Rules Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on November 12, 2024, online via WebEx. 

N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee

  • When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Where: Webex Meeting   
  • Meeting ID: 2422 193 2232
  • Passcode:  MRCattendee@1124
  •  Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll 
  • Access code: 2422 193 2232
  • Passcode: 67228836

An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.   

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on November 18, 2024. 

  • When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 18, 2024
  • Where:  Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online
  • Webex Meeting
  • Meeting ID: 2435 479 3356
  • Passcode:  NCmining0924
  • Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll 
  • Access code: 2435 479 3356
  • Passcode: 62646464

The North Carolina Mining Commission has five voting members and two non-voting members.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of mining resources in the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NC Mining Commission, rules committee to meet this month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more