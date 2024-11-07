NC Mining Commission, rules committee to meet this month
The North Carolina Mining Commission and its rules committee are scheduled to hold meetings this month, which will be available to the public in Raleigh or online.
The Mining Rules Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on November 12, 2024, online via WebEx.
N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee
- When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Where: Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2422 193 2232
- Passcode: MRCattendee@1124
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2422 193 2232
- Passcode: 67228836
An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.
The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on November 18, 2024.
- When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 18, 2024
- Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online
- Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2435 479 3356
- Passcode: NCmining0924
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2435 479 3356
- Passcode: 62646464
The North Carolina Mining Commission has five voting members and two non-voting members.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of mining resources in the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
