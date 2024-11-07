Campton Township Kane County Values Update – Growth of 14.9% for 2024

2024 Residential Increase by Value Range 2024 Campton Commercial Increase by Value Range

O'Connor has completed its evaluation and determined that property values in Campton Township, Kane County, have increased by 14.9% for 2024.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residential Property Values on the RiseThe market value of residential property owners in Campton Township, Kane County saw a substantial rise of 14.9% from $2 billion in 2023 to $3 billion in 2024. The most considerable value increase of 18.5% was observed in properties with a value range greater than $250k. Across the board, each value range experienced significant growth. The value of residences priced between $250k and $500k increased by 15.5%. For property ranging from $1 million to $1.5 million had an increase of 14.1%. A 13.5% increase was observed in the value of properties that were valued at more than $1.5 million.Campton Commercial Values Also UpCommercial property in Campton Township had lower increase percentages in 2024 when compared with homes; however, owners also experienced a sufficient growth in property. By 2024, commercial values had increased significantly by 14.9%. Most commercial values had an average of 10% or greater in increase between 2023 and 2024. Properties priced between $250k and $500k saw a 14.4% gain. Commercial property owners with properties valued between $500k to $750k and $750k to $1 million had a growth of 10.4%.What Can Property Owners Do?The graphs illustrate that Campton Township’s assessment in Kane County, Illinois, had a significant growth in value. Kane County taxpayers should apply for exemptions before appealing their assessment value for a reduction in property taxes. Taxpayers may find the appeals procedure difficult, but O’Connor will work to alleviate uncertainty and to streamline the process. O’Connor collaborates with reputable property tax specialists to guarantee that tax reduction and unequal appraisal arguments are backed by the most credible evidence. O’Connor and his property tax attorneys consider all avenues for lowering their clients’ property taxes.About O’Connor:O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 900 professionals worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

