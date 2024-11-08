MeTime Healing to Expand Global Reach, Invited to Showcase at MEDICA 2024 in Düsseldorf

Feri Naseh, Founder and CEO of MeTime Healing MeTime Healing to expand European partnerships

Attendance at the trade fair will allow the mental health solution provider to forge new global partnerships

This grant empowers us to connect with like-minded partners and showcase our commitment to accessible, culturally relevant mental health support.” — Feri Naseh

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MeTime Healing , a leading provider of culturally sensitive mental wellness solutions, has announced it has received a grant from the Maryland Commerce Department to participate in the upcoming MEDICA Trade Fair , held from November 11-14, 2024, in Düsseldorf, Germany. This opportunity enables MeTime Healing to introduce its unique approach to wellness internationally, as it plans to expand services across Europe to meet the rising need for accessible mental health support tailored to diverse cultural contexts.The MEDICA Trade Fair is the world’s largest event for the medical sector, gathering innovative healthcare providers and forward-thinking organizations from around the globe. MeTime Healing’s invitation to participate highlights its readiness to scale and expand partnerships with international industry leaders, solidifying its position as a solutions-oriented company committed to the mental wellness needs of today’s multicultural workforce.“At MeTime Healing, we believe in breaking down barriers to mental wellness, and we’re honored to bring our services to a global audience at MEDICA 2024,” said Feri Naseh, Founder and CEO of MeTime Healing. “This grant empowers us to connect with like-minded partners and showcase our commitment to accessible, culturally relevant mental health support.”MeTime Healing’s participation will focus on its business solutions, which are developed for multicultural and expatriate workforces who benefit from wellness support that respects and integrates cultural differences. With services offered in over 15 languages, the platform provides a vital resource for individuals and companies facing life and career transitions. The MEDICA event will provide an ideal environment to connect with potential collaborators, inviting industry professionals to learn more about MeTime Healing’s customized wellness packages and its vision for a more inclusive approach to mental wellness.Wellness professionals attending MEDICA 2024 are invited to connect with MeTime Healing to discover innovative healthcare collaborations. To learn more, visit metimehealing.com About MeTime HealingMeTime Healing is an innovative wellness platform dedicated to providing culturally sensitive mental wellness services that break down barriers to well-being. Designed to meet the needs of diverse workforces worldwide, MeTime Healing delivers personalized solutions that support mental resilience and enhance the well-being of employees across cultural contexts.

