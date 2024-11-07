PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Bong Go agrees with SP: no need to increase PhilHealth subsidy unless it utilizes its available funds properly to improve healthcare benefits for Filipinos The Senate Plenary resounded with the powerful voice of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as he delivered his privilege speech on October 7. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health was unequivocal in his warning: the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will not receive an increased subsidy for 2025 unless it improves its operations and healthcare benefits for Filipinos amid billions of unutilized funds still in their coffers. Over two months later, Go welcomed and expressed support for Senate President Francis Escudero's pronouncement that the Senate is considering not to include additional subsidies for PhilHealth in the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for next year. Go emphasized that the agency must prioritize the efficient use of its available funds before requesting for additional subsidy in the 2025 General Appropriations Act. "Unfair naman kung tataasan pa ang subsidy sa kabila ng sobra-sobrang pondo na mayroon ang PhilHealth, habang patuloy ang paghihirap ng mga kababayan natin sa pagbabayad ng kanilang medical bills," Go stated, stressing the need for financial prudence and responsible management. Go's statement aligned with Escudero's call for fiscal responsibility, highlighting that PhilHealth possesses substantial excess funds that must be properly utilized. He underscored that additional subsidies cannot be justified without significant reforms and improved resource management. "Marami pong natutulog na pondo sa PhilHealth habang maraming Pilipino ang naghihingalo dahil sa mga hindi kayang bayaran na hospital bills," Go remarked, pointing out the disparity between the agency's financial reserves and the insufficient benefits being provided by the state's health insurer. "Dapat po ay siguraduhin nila na ang bawat sentimo ng pondo ay mapupunta sa tamang benepisyo at serbisyo para sa tao," he added. After continuous appeals and numerous Senate Health committee hearings, PhilHealth has officially committed to utilize its available funds properly and assure implementation of their promises such as recommending the reduction of premium contributions; increasing case rates; expansion of benefit packages especially for the top 10 mortality diseases; provision of free medicines and assistive devices, such as eyeglasses and wheelchairs; inclusion of dental, visual, emergency and preventive care; as well as updating policies to meet the needs of Filipinos. "Tinanggal na nila ang Single Period of Confinement policy, at may pangako silang aalisin ang 24-hour confinement rule. Pero hindi sapat ang mga pangako lang. Kailangang makita natin na naipatupad ito at nararamdaman ng bawat Pilipino," Go said. Go has pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its other reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by Go's consistent appeals for reform, he has also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisit and remove this rule. Although most of these commitments are still in progress, Go said that the Senate Health committee will sustain its oversight of PhilHealth's performance, especially with the looming December deadline for the promised benefit package expansions, among others. "Nakita po natin na may malaking pondo na hindi nagagamit ng PhilHealth, at ang kawalan ng maayos na paggamit nito ay nagdudulot ng malaking problema," Go said. He reiterated that allocating more funds would be unjustifiable while significant amounts remain unspent. "Habang may ganitong sitwasyon, hindi makatarungan na magdagdag pa ng subsidy," he added. PhilHealth reported that it released P117.6 billion for claim payments to public and private hospitals during the first nine months of 2024, representing a 27 percent increase from the P92.2 billion released in the same period of 2023. Despite this rise, Go argued that the true measure of the agency's success lies not merely in the amount disbursed but in how these funds translate into improved services and reduced financial strain for Filipinos. "Pera po ito ng taumbayan, bawat piso ay pinagpaguran. Dapat po itong gamitin sa paraan na talagang makikinabang ang mga mamamayan," Go said, reaffirming his commitment to policies that lessen the financial burden on ordinary citizens. Earlier, Go expressed strong commendation for the Supreme Court's issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking the transfer of PhilHealth's excess funds to the National Treasury. "This is one big win for the Filipino people! Sulit ang ating pangungulit! We thank the Supreme Court for heeding the calls to temporarily stop the illegal and immoral transfer of health funds from PhilHealth to finance projects unrelated to the health and wellness of our people," he added. "Ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay para sa Health!" Go reiterated. While appreciative of the TRO, Go stressed that this is merely a step in his ongoing efforts to ensure that PhilHealth fully delivers on its commitments to Filipinos. "Pero hindi dito nagtatapos ang ating krusada para sa kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga mamamayan. Hindi ko titigilan ang PhilHealth hanggang tuparin nila ang lahat ng kanilang pangako," he said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.