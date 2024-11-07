Aleran Software B2B Commerce Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

Aleran’s subscription-based platform helps manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors sell smarter by digitizing the B2B sales process.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleran Software today announced that its digital commerce and sales operations platform is now available on SAP ® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Aleran’s secure subscription-based platform fully integrates with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to help midmarket B2B manufacturers easily put their customers at the center of an omnichannel sales strategy with sales order management, AI-powered catalog-embedded buying, automated configure, price, quote (CPQ), and more.

“Manufacturers often avoid digitizing sales processes because of the belief that their products are too complex and concerns about protecting channel partner relationships and customer satisfaction. However, the data shows having online, self-service options for buyers to research and purchase actually increases sales and customer satisfaction,” said Aleran CEO Alex Sayyah. “Fortunately, Aleran has tailored a person-centric solution specifically for midsize and enterprise B2B manufacturers so their customers can buy what they need quickly while achieving significant gains in sales efficiency as well as decreased operations costs.”





Aleran extends the capabilities of the SAP S/4HANA platform with the power of SAP BTP to orchestrate omni-channel sales through key features that include B2B e-commerce and go beyond – including customer portals, curated digital experiences, streamlined sales order and quote management, catalog-embedded buying, and customer facing CPQ.

Key benefits for B2B manufacturers include:

Improved sales efficiency by automating sales order, quote management and pricing for configurable products to close deals faster.

Rapid deployment of personalized customer portals to enable self-service ordering and re-ordering, as well as viewing and managing quotes and invoices.

Simplified and improved customer experience with AI-generated product recommendations, even for the selection of complex, configurable products.



SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Aleran Software

Aleran Software is the first complete commerce and sales operations platform designed for B2B manufacturers. It helps manufacturers simplify, unify and accelerate sales online, offline, and everywhere they sell. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Aleran empowers manufacturers with the ability to sell easily, efficiently, and economically by seamlessly integrating with core business technology including ERP, CRM, WMS and more while also streamlining and digitizing the complete sales process. Aleran’s full suite of features enables manufacturers to easily create eCommerce buying experiences for individual customers at scale, launch personalized pricing and promotion, tap into AI-enabled suggestive selling, automate configurable pricing and quoting and much more.

