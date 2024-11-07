Yellow Crane Tower Water Packaging by Jin Zhang Wins Bronze in A' Design Award

Yellow Crane Tower

Jin Zhang's Exceptional Water Packaging Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced that the "Yellow Crane Tower" water packaging by Jin Zhang has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Jin Zhang's outstanding design within the competitive packaging industry.The award-winning "Yellow Crane Tower" water packaging showcases the relevance of incorporating local cultural elements into product design. By seamlessly integrating the rich history and iconic landmarks of Wuhan, China, into the packaging, Jin Zhang demonstrates how design can effectively connect with consumers on a deeper level, aligning with current trends and needs within the packaging industry.What sets the "Yellow Crane Tower" water packaging apart is its innovative approach to breaking the boundaries between text and graphics. Jin Zhang skillfully incorporates the most representative elements of the Yellow Crane Tower, a symbol of Wuhan's cultural heritage, into the Chinese characters used for the product name. This unique fusion of art and language creates a visually striking and memorable packaging design that stands out on store shelves.The Bronze A' Design Award for the "Yellow Crane Tower" water packaging serves as a testament to Jin Zhang's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Sanbu Brand Design studio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of culturally-relevant packaging solutions.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jin ZhangJin Zhang, also known as Sanbu, is a renowned designer with over 15 years of experience in brand and product packaging strategy, design, and practice. As the founder and chief designer of Wuhan Sanbu Brand Design, he has become one of the most influential design forces in central China. Jin Zhang's expertise lies in creating packaging designs that combine aesthetic and commercial value, incorporating cultural and emotional elements to differentiate brands and products.About Wuhan Sanbu Brand DesignWuhan Sanbu Brand Design is a full-service brand and product packaging design agency that aims to create designs that convey feelings and reshape conventional packaging. With a focus on culture and emotion, Sanbu Brand Design has provided innovative solutions for various industries, including liquor, food, tea, coffee, dairy, and more. The agency has worked with notable clients such as Yellow Crane Tower, Yingbo Jinlongquan Beer, and Tsingtao Beer.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition, now in its 16th year, is open to entries from all countries and is judged by an influential panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingcompetitions.com

