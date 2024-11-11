The Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show

Premiere custom car show in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluegrass World of Wheels is the premiere custom car show in Louisville, KY. Once a year, classic cars come from all over the country to compete for the coveted Bourbon Barrel Select trophy. There will be hundreds of cars, trucks, motorcycles, go-carts, and just about anything with wheels on display for the public to enjoy.

Bluegrass World of Wheels is brought to you by the same people that operated the world famous Carl Casper’s Custom Auto Show and will continue the same excellence of classic and restored cars on display as well as celebrity appearances and entertainment for all ages.

This upcoming event is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association(ISCA) and the winner of the Bluegrass Cup as well as the Bourbon Select Six will receive points to compete in the series championship.

The auto show will be held on the 18th and 19th of January, 2025 at the Kentucky Expo Center at the Fairgrounds in Louisville, KY. We are proud to display just about any kind of vehicle you can build or bring. We like classic but we love unique. To enter your vehicle in our next show, please visit our website for an entry form or click here: car show entry form

Bluegrass World of Wheels is sponsored, in part by, O’Reillys Auto Parts. Tickets can be purchased at any participating O’Reillys store for $17.00 or on the day of the show for $21.00.

