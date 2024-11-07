November Proclaimed Apprenticeship Month

For the third consecutive year, Governor Kathy Hochul today proclaimed November New York State Apprenticeship Month as part of her continued support of this highly effective workforce development model that is helping to prepare the next generation of New Yorkers for careers of tomorrow. As part of the announcement, the New York State Department of Labor launched a new public awareness campaign featuring Commissioner Reardon and New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa promoting registered apprenticeships as a form of higher education that is often debt-free. NYSDOL is also working with NYSED to promote and educate school districts about this positive pathway to gainful employment.

“Every New Yorker deserves a strong, stable and equitable state government, we count on our state workers to deliver the vital services we rely on every day,” Governor Hochul said. “These pay increases will allow us to retain and attract our state agency and government employees, so that we can continue our mission to bring the highest quality support New Yorkers expect and deserve, now and into the future.”

As part of Apprenticeship Month, NYSDOL unveiled details of the 2024 New York State Apprenticeship Summit, which will take place on November 14th at 9:30 a.m. in Meeting Room 6 of the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The summit will bring together workforce development experts, advocates, and stakeholders to collaborate on ways to expand diversity, address barriers, and attract program sponsors to this form of higher education. Registered apprenticeships provide New Yorkers access to quality careers through on-the-job learning and supplemental classroom instruction. Apprentices are able to bring home a paycheck to support themselves and their families, without the burden of student loan debt.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to support registered apprenticeships, and for recognizing how essential quality training is to her plans for economic prosperity. It is my hope that through this latest public awareness campaign, educational partners will encourage young New Yorkers to consider registered apprenticeships as a viable pathway to successful careers.”

NYSDOL oversees registered apprenticeship programs, in partnership with the State Education Department, which approves the Related Instruction portion of the program. Registered apprenticeship features standardized training aligned to real-time industry need, regulated by rules at both the state and federal level and includes a nationally recognized and portable credential upon completion. New York State has more than 17,000 active apprentices participating in over 900 programs across the state. NYSDOL continues to expand programming into new sectors and urges businesses of all sizes to consider using this model to meet their evolving workforce needs.

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “As the State Education Department works to transform graduation requirements to better meet the needs of students and prepare them for tomorrow’s workforce, expanding apprenticeship opportunities is more crucial than ever before. Not only do apprenticeships offer one of the most direct pathways for students to enter into a career that will pay a living wage, but they can often be completed without the financial hardships that may come from student loans. I thank NYSDOL for their continued partnership to bridge the gap between our state’s workforce and the untapped potential of our students.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Apprenticeships open doors to incredible careers and upward mobility, often at little or no cost to the adult learner, and at SUNY we incorporate the latest technology to facilitate hands-on learning and meet the needs of today’s workforce. My thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and our partner, NYSDOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon, for their continued dedication and support in growing these essential programs across New York.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Apprenticeships give New Yorkers a direct path into jobs and are therefore critical to CUNY’s work to broaden access to the classroom-to-career pipeline. We are deeply appreciative of these multifaceted efforts by Governor Hochul and Commissioners Reardon and Rosa to eliminate barriers, promote awareness and expand opportunities for CUNY students to participate in pre-apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs in New York State.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Labor, I believe robust training programs are critical to achieving our State’s economic goals, and the earn while you learn model is integral to launching people to career success. I thank Governor Hochul and DCS for taking the steps to raise awareness for both educational partners and students about the incredible opportunity of registered traineeship programs. In proclaiming November New York State Apprenticeship Month, we are making it known that New Yorkers have a viable path to quality, enriching careers with family-sustaining wages.”

Individuals can learn more about apprenticeship and opportunities in various occupations. Businesses can complete this form to learn more about registered apprenticeships.