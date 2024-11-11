The merger allows for the introduction of new frameless glass solutions, including showers, balustrades, and splashbacks.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass & Allied has merged with All Glass & Mirrors, expanding its range of services and offerings in the glass and aluminium sectors. This merger marks a significant development for the combined company, providing customers with access to an extended variety of glass solutions and improved service delivery.

The merger of All Glass & Mirrors, led by Renzo Schincariol, and Glass & Allied, founded by Sinclair Broadhurst, creates ALL Glass & Allied, a more comprehensive company that will continue to operate under both the Glass & Allied and All Glass & Mirrors names. This collaboration allows both companies to deliver a broader array of glass and aluminium services to customers in the Western Cape.

As part of this merger, the newly formed company introduced frameless glass solutions such as showers, balustrades, and splashbacks, further enhancing the services offered to clients. These additions complement the established reputation of both companies in providing high-quality glass products, such as mirrors, toughened glass, safety glass, and aluminium windows and doors.

“Both All Glass & Mirrors and Glass & Allied have built strong legacies in the glass and aluminium industries, and this merger creates an opportunity to better serve our customers with an expanded product range and the ability to offer more tailored solutions,” said Renzo Schincariol, owner of All Glass & Mirrors.

“With the combined expertise of our teams, we aim to offer the highest standards of service and provide clients with the glass products they need for both functional and aesthetic purposes.”

All Glass & Mirrors, established in 1982, has earned a strong reputation for its expertise in glazing services, including glass repair, mirror installation, and frameless shower solutions. Its 24-hour service and emergency glazing repairs across the Cape Peninsula have made it a trusted name in the area. Meanwhile, Glass & Allied has been a leading provider of aluminium windows, doors, and frames, as well as specialized security solutions, for almost three decades.

The merger ensures that both companies are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for custom glass solutions in the region while maintaining their commitment to quality, safety, and exceptional customer service.

For more information about the combined services of Glass & Allied and All Glass & Mirrors, visit www.glassandallied.co.za or www.allglassmirrors.co.za.

