A Rare Gem in New York: Chamber Orchestra of New York

Chamber Orchestra of New York, under the visionary leadership of Music Director & Composer Salvatore Di Vittorio, is celebrating a significant milestone with its upcoming 2024-2025 Carnegie Hall series.

Our 17th Season “Twentieth Century Masters” brings the world premiere recording release of Respighi's “Tre Liriche” (Three Art Songs) with Naxos Records, famous songs once championed by Luciano Pavarotti. The songs will be showcased at our season opener on November 22nd at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall with innovative programming blending classical works with film music such as John Barry’s original James Bond Suite, in the presence of his widow Ms. Laurie Barry.

The orchestra’s focus on promoting the city’s “most flourishing musicians”, through its roster, Respighi Prize music competition, and NY Conducting Workshop, is creating distinct ripples in the classical music orchestra world.

The story of how this refined young orchestra breathes new life into forgotten or neglected masterpieces, especially through a Respighi family commission, while fostering future generations of classical musicians and younger audiences, is a tale that fits beautifully into the fabric of New York’s current cultural renaissance. We believe this offers a compelling arts feature, shining a spotlight on an energetic musical ensemble that continually merges tradition and innovation through warmly received performances.

Chamber Orchestra of New York at Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall. Photo credit: Jennifer Taylor
Salvatore Di Vittorio, Music Director, Chamber Orchestra of New York. Photo credit: Jennifer Taylor
Alessandra Visentin, contralto. Photo credit: Sabrina Ghini

