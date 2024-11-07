Mental Health Apps Market Size to Surpass USD 9.96 billion by 2032 | Straits Research

The global mental health apps market size was valued at USD 7.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 8.92 billion in 2025 to USD 20.92 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental health apps are digital tools designed to support users in managing their mental well-being. They offer a range of features, including mood tracking, guided meditations, therapy sessions, and self-help resources, making mental health support accessible anytime, anywhere. By allowing users to monitor their emotional states and reflect on their mental health journeys, these apps aim to enhance user engagement and promote self-awareness.

Moreover, many mental health apps incorporate personalized content, allowing users to receive tailored recommendations based on their individual needs and preferences. This customization helps users feel more connected to the resources provided, encouraging consistent use and fostering a sense of ownership over their mental health journey.

Report Scope

Study Period 2021-2033 CAGR 15.5% Historical Period 2021-2023 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Base Year 2024 Base Year Market Size USD 7.48 billion Forecast Year 2033 Forecast Year Market Size USD 20.92 billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Europe

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of mental disorders drives the global market

The rising prevalence of mental disorders is a key driver for the growth of the mental health apps market . As more individuals seek support for conditions such as anxiety, depression, and stress, the demand for accessible and convenient mental health resources has surged. This growing awareness of mental health issues has led to increased acceptance of digital solutions, encouraging both established companies and new entrants to innovate and expand their offerings.

For instance, in June 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that approximately 1 in 8 individuals globally experienced mental health disorders. This statistic underscores the urgent need for effective mental health tools.

In India, the psychological well-being tech landscape is particularly robust, with 446 startups dedicated to this sector, accounting for over 6% of all such startups worldwide. The urgency to address these mental health challenges further propels the market, as consumers actively seek effective tools to manage their well-being.

Emerging opportunities in the mental health apps market driven by AI and machine learning integration

The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) presents significant opportunities for expansion in the mental health apps market. As these technologies continue to evolve, they enable the development of more personalized and effective mental health solutions that cater to individual user needs.

Moreover, AI and ML can streamline data analysis, allowing apps to identify patterns in user behavior and mental health trends more effectively. This capability enhances the app's responsiveness to users, offering tailored recommendations and interventions that align with their specific conditions and preferences.

For instance, in May 2023, GALVAN DAO LLC partnered with Canary Speech to launch an AI-based mental health app, leveraging insights from the Amazon Alexa speech group manager. This collaboration illustrates how AI can enhance voice recognition and analysis, enabling the app to assess emotional states and provide real-time feedback.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest global shareholder in the mental health apps market, driven by the robust healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. Key factors fueling this dominance include rising smartphone usage, enhanced network coverage, and increased internet and social media penetration. Moreover, the region is experiencing growing public awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, which has led to a higher demand for digital solutions. This shift encourages more users to seek help through mental health apps, contributing to the market's expansion.

The European region is witnessing a rapid growth rate in the mental health apps market, spurred by several critical factors. Increased funding and policy support from government bodies are prioritizing mental health within public health agendas, creating a favorable environment for digital solutions. Moreover, technological advancements, particularly in AI and machine learning, are enhancing the capabilities of mental health apps, making them more effective and user-friendly.

Key Highlights

and is projected to grow to , exhibiting a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the platform, the global market is divided into Android, iOS, and others. The Android segment owns the highest market share.

Based on application, the global mental health apps market is segmented into depression and anxiety management, meditation management, stress management, wellness management, and others. The depression and anxiety management segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on end-users, the global mental health apps market is segmented into home care settings, mental hospitals, and others. The home care settings segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

North America is the most significant global mental health apps market shareholder.

Competitive Analysis

Mindscape Calm MoodMission Pty Ltd. Sanvello Health Headspace Inc. Youper, Inc. Happify Bearable BetterHelp Talkspace MindShift MoodKit Woebot 7 cups of Tea BetterSleep Fabulous

Recent Developments

April 2024 - Fortis Group launched an AI-powered mental healthcare app named Ember, designed to enhance mental health support through technology. The app provides personalized interventions by utilizing AI to analyze user data and offer tailored recommendations. It features various tools, including mood tracking, guided exercises, and access to licensed therapists, allowing users to engage with their mental health care in a convenient and private manner.

Segmentation

By Platform

Android iOS Others

By Applications

Depression and Anxiety Management Meditation Management Stress Management Wellness Management Others

By End-User

Home care settings Mental hospitals Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

