Representatives from Over 87 Countries to Participate in the International Symposium 'Creating the Future'

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Symposium 'Creating the Future' will gather speakers, delegates, artists, and journalists from more than 87 countries. The symposium marks the inaugural event of the Russia National Center.





The International Symposium 'Creating the Future' will be held from November 4 to 6 at the National Center "Russia," with participants including scientists, researchers, futurists, forecasters, science fiction writers, and government officials. The symposium will offer a unique international platform for open dialogue on humanity's development scenarios and contemporary global challenges. The program will feature over 60 events across four main themes: the Future of Humanity, the Future of Technology, the Future of a Multipolar World, and the Future of Civilization.

Representatives from over 40 countries, including Austria, Argentina, India, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more, will participate. The symposium's program is available on the website at future.russia.ru, where live streams of the events will also be accessible during the symposium.

The opening of the symposium will launch an exhibition focused on dialogue about humanity's future, placing human beings at its center. This exhibition aims to help each visitor recognize the importance of their personal contribution to the future.

Renowned scholars, philosophers, futurists, popular science fiction writers, business leaders, and representatives of the creative industries from Russia, China, India, Italy, Iran, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Serbia, France, the USA, and other nations have already confirmed their attendance at the symposium. The event will bring together approximately 3,000 participants from the SCO, BRICS, CIS, and other nations to discuss Earth's future, the societal impact of technology, humanity's role in civilization, and crucially, the concept of humanity's future form.

Tatiana Kareva, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the National Center "Russia," highlighted, "The International Symposium 'Creating the Future' will serve as a platform for dialogue among scientists, science fiction writers, artists, business representatives, and government officials. It is very significant to the National Center 'Russia' that its inaugural event has sparked such keen interest. Representatives from over 87 countries have responded to our initiative to create the future together."

International participants have already started arriving in Russia. Among them are artists Rafael Btesh and Monica Da Silva De Queiroz from Brazil, as well as Agengue Adane Dilnesahu and Usman Hassan Mohammed, the director and deputy director of the School of Fine Arts and Design at Addis Ababa University. Special sightseeing programs around Moscow have been arranged for them.

Symposium attendees have shared their expectations for the event as well. Investigative journalist Vesna Veizovic from Serbia remarked, "I believe that the International Symposium 'Creating the Future' will open up vast opportunities for exchanging ideas on shaping a society ready to face everyday challenges while preserving traditional values." John Molera, Director of Policy and Research at DD Geopolitics from the United States, added, "I hope to find inspiration at the symposium from people worldwide who envision humanity's future beyond Western neoliberalism. Our goal is to create a movement that respects traditions and interests, founded on mutual recognition and cooperation."

