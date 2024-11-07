Gate.io Launches Ola Network (OLA) Incentive Event, Offering a $20,000 Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io , a global leader in digital asset trading, has announced that Ola Network (OLA) will be listed on the platform on November 14th, 2024, at 19:00 (UTC+8). In advance of the listing, a special OLA rewards event has been launched, allowing all users who complete a specified amount of pre-deposits to share a total of $20,000 in OLA rewards.





$20,000 OLA Rewards Program

According to the event guidelines, users who complete a pre-deposit of at least $10 in OLA during the event period will be eligible to share in the $20,000 OLA reward pool. All participating users will receive rewards. The event will run until November 13th, 2024, at 15:59 (UTC+8). Both registered and new users, who can join by completing a simple registration process, are welcome to participate.

Explore Further with the Ola Airdrop Vault

In addition to pre-deposit rewards, Gate.io encourages users to delve deeper into the potential of the Ola Network ecosystem. Users can visit Gate.io’s official announcement for detailed event information and participation instructions.

OLA is a Bitcoin ecosystem-driven yield-enhancement layer leveraging advanced ZK data transmission technology to unlock the potential of $1.5 trillion in BTC assets. Its core products, Onis and Massive, together build a complete ecosystem where users can assume various roles such as BitVM challengers, ZK bridge monitors, ZK validation nodes, and DA samplers.

As a leading digital asset platform, Gate.io is committed to enhancing its ecosystem and offering a diverse selection of digital assets. The inclusion of the innovative Ola Network (OLA) project will further expand the platform's ecosystem, providing users with more opportunities to explore cutting-edge blockchain asset investments.

