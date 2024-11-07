CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION'S COMMUNITY WEEKEND FUELED BY TOYOTA RAISES OVER $2.3M THROUGH SPECTACULAR LINE-UP OF INCLUSIVE EVENTS TO EMPOWER INDIVIDUALS WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES

Hundreds of athletes and supporters gathered in Mission Bay to champion inclusivity and showcase the transformative power of sports

San Diego, CA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) successfully concluded its annual CAF Community Weekend fueled by Toyota, raising an impressive $2.3 million to support athletes with physical disabilities. Held in Mission Bay, San Diego, the weekend offered a packed schedule of inclusive events, including the San Diego Triathlon Challenge, Tour de Cove presented by EoS Fitness stationary cyclethon, 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike, a Jami Marseilles Kids Run & Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies and adaptive sports clinics. With over 200 athletes with disabilities participating alongside more than 600 athletes without physical disabilities, the event showcased the power of sport to build community and celebrate inclusivity.

“Our CAF Community Weekend has become a powerful tradition filled with energy, resilience, and a spirit of togetherness,” said Bob Babbitt, Co-Founder of CAF. “Each year, we witness the incredible impact that adaptive sports have on athletes with physical disabilities and the entire community. This event is a celebration of possibilities, breaking barriers, and proving that no challenge is too great when we come together in support of one another.”

The CAF Community Weekend kicked off on Friday, November 1, with an Adaptive Surf Clinic fueled by your San Diego County Toyota Dealers and an Open Water Swim Clinic, bringing together athletes and supporters to celebrate inclusivity and achievement. Later that evening, CAF hosted its annual Celebration of Abilities, recognizing trailblazing partners and athletes with physical disabilities from around the country for their accomplishments throughout the year. On Saturday, along with the Metric Century Ride, over 150 athletes participated in adaptive sports clinics, including the Össur and CAF Running and Mobility Clinic, handcycling, pickleball, and swimming. A highlight of the day was when nine-year-old Estella Madrigal, a cancer survivor from Chula Vista, received a new Össur prosthetic running leg, allowing her to experience the joy of running again alongside other athletes, Paralympians, and coaches. Several grants were presented throughout the weekend, providing vital support and resources to help athletes pursue their dreams.

Sunday’s events brought even more excitement, as sports legends, celebrities, and professional athletes joined participants at Bonita Cove for CAF’s signature event, San Diego Triathlon Challenge. Known as “the best day in tri,” the challenge featured a one-mile calm bay swim, a 12.4-mile scenic bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run through Mission Bay. The day also included stationary cycling at EoS Fitness Tour de Cove which raised $110,000, a 5K Walk + Roll, and the unforgettable Kids Run & Roll for young athletes with physical disabilities. The weekend showcased the power of sport to transform lives, build community, and inspire resilience, with CAF’s grant presentations adding meaningful support for athletes to thrive in sports and in life.

Toyota's role as the title sponsor contributed significantly to the event's success, aligning their commitment to mobility and accessibility with CAF's mission. Toyota-supported events like the Toyota Sports Festival brought additional excitement, featuring opportunities to play wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, pickleball, and sled hockey. Attendees also enjoyed various activities, including the Toyota Athlete Lounge, where they connected with Team Toyota Paralympic athletes. Toyota provided multiple fully adapted vans throughout the weekend to ensure our athletes arrived safely and comfortably at each event. Funds raised will provide essential adaptive sports equipment, training, and mentorship to athletes worldwide, empowering them to pursue active lifestyles and redefine what is possible.

Toyota, EoS Fitness, Össur, Nike, 100%, Lusardi, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, XTERRA, Hanger Clinic, Bahia Resort Hotel, Jeffs' Beach Burgers, San Diego County Toyota Dealers, T-Mobile Accessibility, Independent Trading Company, San Diego Padres, Designer Wellness, Rainbow Sandals, Arnold Palmer Half & Half Iced Tea Lemonade, Sock Guy, San Diego Foundation, Whole Champion Foundation, Proper Good, Access Trax, Paul Mitchell, Kaiser Permanente, GU, Cavignac & Associates, Avalon Bay, Waste Management and SDG&E.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity, regardless of one's ability level, fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit challengedathletes.org.

