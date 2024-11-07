Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Passive and Semiconductor Solutions for the All-Electric Society at electronica 2024

Company to Highlight Industry-Leading Technologies in a Series of Reference Designs and Demonstrations Focused on AI, Alternative Energy, Automation, E-Mobility, and More

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at electronica 2024, the company will be exhibiting its broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions, and discussing their pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future through the all-electric society. Vishay experts will be on hand to dive into cutting-edge developments in automation, AI, e-mobility, and smart and alternative energy technologies.

In hall C4, booth 478, Vishay will be showcasing its differentiated products and solutions in a range of applications and use cases, including AI, alternative energy, energy storage systems (ESS), ADAS, e-mobility and urban mobility, EV charging infrastructure, HMI, HVAC, grid management, and building automation. In reference designs on display, Vishay’s components — including the company’s latest silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, diodes, and power modules — make up to 70 % or more of the BOMs. Among the highlights taking center stage at Vishay’s booth will be:

AI

A multi-phase power board for SoCs used in AI applications featuring 100 A smart power stages, ultra low DCR, vertical-mount IHVR inductors, and polymer tantalum capacitors



Alternative Energy

An auxiliary power system for solar inverters, featuring 1200 V MaxSiC™ series SiC MOSFETs and FRED Pt ® hyperfast rectifiers for the conversion of 100 V to 700 V inputs down to 24 V

hyperfast rectifiers for the conversion of 100 V to 700 V inputs down to 24 V A bidirectional 230 V AC / 1500 V DC multi-waveform direct inverter with battery storage, featuring surface-mount MOSFETs with low on-resistance and NTC thermistors

A 10 kW hybrid solar inverter with MPPT, featuring 1200 V, 15 A SiC diodes



e-Mobility

An intelligent battery shunt built on WSBE Power Metal Strip ® resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD interface for 400 V / 800 V systems

resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD interface for 400 V / 800 V systems A 22 kW bidirectional 800 V to 800 V power converter for OBCs featuring SiC power modules

A 4 kW bidirectional 800 V to 48 V power converter for auxiliary power featuring Si and SiC MOSFETs

Active discharge circuits with wirewound safety resistors and MOSFET drivers for 400 V / 800 V DC-Link capacitors

ADAS

A DMS / CMS system in which IR LEDs shut off when a user comes too close, featuring high accuracy ambient lights sensors with I²C interfaces; reflective optical sensors with transistor output; and fully integrated proximity and ambient lights sensors with infrared emitters, I²C interfaces, and interrupt functions



ESS

Isolated busbar current sensors with analog output in which an isolation amplifier transmits voltage signals from a WSBE shunt and WSL2726 resistor



HMI and EMI Suppression

An HMI featuring IHPT series haptic feedback actuators with Immersion Corporation licenses

A multi-axis robot capturing and displaying the EMI performance of IHLE® inductors and competing devices running side by side

Grid Management and Power Conversion

A smart meter and gateway for the real-time monitoring of energy consumption and generation in the home

A bidirectional 72 V / 12 V DC/DC converter with Transzorb® TVS for telecom power supplies

Additional reference designs and demonstrations being offered by Vishay at electronica 2024 will include isolated AC/DC voltage sensors for high voltage networks; a BMS optical communication system; a compact 800 V power distribution solution; a 48 V, 15 kW traction inverter; a 48 V, 3 kW on-board charger; a 30 kW fast charger; a BLDC motor control board for heat pumps; a smart smoke, CO, and heat detector with supercapacitor backup; a photovoltaic energy harvester featuring ENYCAP® capacitors; a dual-side cooled, low voltage BLDC motor controller with high thermal efficiency, as well as designs featuring inrush current limiters and sensing thermistor solutions from the company’s latest acquisition: Ametherm.

electronica 2024 will be taking place November 12-15 in Munich, Germany. More information on the event is available at https://electronica.de/en/trade-fair/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. MaxSiC is a trademark of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. Registration pending. ENYCAP, FRED Pt, IHLE, Power Metal Strip and Transzorb are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

