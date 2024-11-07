Monetary Policy Report - November 2024

1: The economic outlook

Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in 2024 Q3. Headline GDP growth is expected to fall back to its recent underlying pace of around ¼% per quarter in the second half of this year. As set out in Box B, the combined effects of the measures announced in Autumn Budget 2024 are provisionally expected to boost the level of GDP by around ¾% at their peak in a year’s time, relative to the August Monetary Policy Report projections. The Budget is provisionally expected to boost CPI inflation by just under ½ of a percentage point at the peak, reflecting both the indirect effects of the smaller margin of excess supply and direct impacts from the Budget measures. In the forecast described in Section 1.2, four-quarter GDP growth is expected to pick up to almost 1¾% in the first part of the forecast period, before falling back slightly (Key judgement 1). Aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently and to remain so over the coming year. A margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2026 in part reflecting the overall tightening in the stance of fiscal policy assumed in the Budget, and also the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy (Key judgement 2). Unemployment is expected to rise slightly in the second half of the forecast period. There remains significant uncertainty around the labour market outlook. CPI inflation is expected to increase to around 2¾% by the second half of 2025 as weakness in energy prices falls out of the annual comparison, revealing more clearly the continuing persistence of domestic inflationary pressures. In the projection, second-round effects in domestic prices and wages are expected to take somewhat longer to unwind than they did to emerge (Key judgement 3). The margin of slack that emerges later in the forecast period is sufficient to act against those second-round effects, leading CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term, conditioned on the usual 15 day average of forward interest rates. This forecast also incorporates a higher projection for import price inflation. Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall further and to reach around 3% by the start of 2026, remaining close to that level thereafter. The Committee’s deliberations have been supported by the consideration of a range of cases for the state of the economy. The MPC has considered alternative cases for how the persistence of inflationary pressures may evolve (Box A). In these cases, inflationary pressures may prove to be either less persistent or more persistent than in the forecast, which is based on the second case outlined in the September MPC minutes in which a period of economic slack is required in order for pay and price-setting dynamics to normalise fully.

1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s projections

As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s November projections are conditioned on:

The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the usual 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 October (Chart 2.6). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the November projections declines relatively rapidly in the near term and to around 3½% by the end of the three-year forecast period, similar to the endpoint in the August Report.

A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around ½% higher compared with the August Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.

Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Since August, oil prices have fallen, while gas futures prices have increased slightly (Chart 2.4). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices, including related to geopolitical developments.

UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.5).

Fiscal policy that evolves in line with UK government policies to date, as announced in Autumn Budget 2024 on 30 October (see Box B).

Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b) Average 1998–2007 Average 2010–19 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Bank Rate (c) 5.0 0.5 5.3 (5.3) 4.8 (4.9) 3.7 (4.1) 3.7 (3.7) 3.6 Sterling effective exchange rate (d) 100 82 81 (81) 85 (84) 84 (84) 84 (83) 83 Oil prices (e) 39 77 84 (84) 75 (83) 73 (78) 71 (75) 71 Gas prices (f) 29 52 101 (101) 101 (92) 101 (95) 87 (84) 78 Nominal government expenditure (g) 7¼ 2¼ 7 (7) 6 (2¾) 6¾ (2¼) 3½ (2¾) 3¼ Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.



1.2: Key judgements and risks

1.2: Key judgement 1

Four-quarter GDP growth is expected to pick up to almost 1¾% in the first part of the forecast period, before falling back slightly.

UK GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q2, slightly below expectations in the August Report. Bank staff estimate that underlying momentum in demand has been slightly weaker than this, at around ¼% per quarter. GDP growth is projected to have slowed in the second half of 2024 to around that underlying rate, consistent with the steer from a range of business surveys (Section 2.3).

UK-weighted world GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q2 and is projected to have grown at a similar pace in Q3 (Section 2.1). In the November Report, the paths of global GDP and trade are broadly unchanged from the August projections. Despite some strength in Q3 and a lower market-implied path of interest rates, near-term activity in the euro area is expected to be slightly weaker in these projections than in August. The outlook for the United States has remained supported by strong potential supply growth. Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth is projected to rise to just over 2% in 2025 and beyond, slightly below its average rate in the decade prior to the pandemic (Table 1.D).

There remains some downside risk to global growth if domestic demand in China proves to be softer than expected, despite the recent policy support announced by the Chinese authorities. There may also be some downside risks around growth in the euro area. There is uncertainty around the path of fiscal policy in advanced economies. The continuing risk of higher commodity prices and disruption to trade flows associated with developments in the Middle East could, alongside other significant geopolitical uncertainties, lead to weaker economic activity as well as greater external inflationary pressures (Key judgement 3).

The current stance of monetary policy is restrictive. Bank staff now judge that all of the impact of higher interest rates since the middle of 2021 on the level of UK GDP is likely to have come through. Under the latest market-implied path for interest rates, including its expected impact on broader financial conditions, monetary policy is expected to have a broadly neutral impact on GDP growth over the forecast period. The restrictiveness of policy is still pushing down inflation over the forecast, however. There remain uncertainties around the impact of monetary policy on the economy (as discussed in Box C in the August Report).

The MPC’s November projections are conditioned on fiscal policy that evolves in line with UK government policies, as announced in Autumn Budget 2024. As set out in Box B, the combined effects of the measures announced in the Budget including the additional funding for previous spending pressures are provisionally expected to boost the level of GDP by around ¾% at their peak in a year’s time relative to the August Report projections, as the stronger, and relatively front-loaded, paths for government consumption and investment more than offset the impact on growth of higher taxes. The increase in employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) is also assumed to lead to a small decrease in potential supply over the forecast period (Key judgement 2). The Committee will monitor the impact of the Budget, including ahead of its next forecast round in February.

After taking account of the latest fiscal plans but also the fading impact of past loosening measures, the overall stance of fiscal policy is still expected to tighten over the forecast period. This pulls down somewhat on the GDP growth projection in the medium term.

Overall, in the November projection, four-quarter GDP growth is projected to pick up to almost 1¾% in the first part of the forecast period, before falling back slightly (Chart 1.2). GDP growth in 2025 is somewhat stronger than in the August Report, reflecting the looser near-term stance of fiscal policy and the lower market path of interest rates over the first part of the forecast period. It is slightly weaker towards the end of the period, however, reflecting an unwind of some of the Committee’s previous judgement to boost the expected path of demand relative to its standard determinants. That change in judgement could be consistent with the upward revisions to historical GDP in Blue Book 2024, which may mean that there is less strength to come over the forecast period. It could also be consistent with more forward-looking behaviour by households and businesses such that the boost to GDP from recent fiscal news fades more quickly in the medium term than would usually be assumed.

Household spending growth is expected to follow a similar path to headline GDP growth over the forecast period, stronger in the first part of the forecast than in the August Report and weaker further out. Following downward revisions in the Blue Book, the saving ratio is expected to fall from around 10% of household income to just above 8¼% by the end of the forecast period, slightly above its pre-pandemic average. Much of this fall reflects the impact of the downward-sloping assumed path of interest rates, which would reduce incentives to save and make it cheaper to borrow. Box E discusses the risks in both directions around the saving ratio and household consumption projections. There is also uncertainty around how households will react to the news of higher government spending and taxes in the Budget, and how the state of the economy could interact with the usual pass-through of these measures to consumer spending and saving behaviour.

1.2: Key judgement 2

A margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2026 in part reflecting the overall tightening in the stance of fiscal policy assumed in the Budget, and also the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy.

Following a period for 2021 to 2023 in which the economy was operating with excess demand, aggregate demand and supply are judged to have been broadly in balance since the end of last year. Following the upward revisions to historical GDP in Blue Book 2024 (Chart 2.13), the degree of excess demand over the past is judged to be marginally greater than assumed at the time of the August Report. That is consistent with a judgement that around half of the news in the Blue Book is likely to have reflected additional excess demand (Section 2.4). All else equal, that also leads to a marginally higher path for the output gap currently and over much of the forecast period, relative to the August projection. The Committee continues to recognise the significant uncertainty around real-time estimates of the output gap. It also notes that recent revisions to the output gap have tended to be in the direction of greater past excess demand or a delay to the point at which excess supply is assumed to emerge.

The MPC is continuing to consider the collective steer from a wide range of indicators to inform its view on labour market developments. As discussed in Box D in the May Report, there remain concerns about the lower achieved sample sizes and therefore the quality of the data derived from the ONS Labour Force Survey, making it more difficult for the Committee to gauge the underlying state of labour market activity.

Based on a broad set of indicators, the MPC judges that the labour market continues to ease but that it appears relatively tight by historical standards. Bank staff estimate that the unemployment rate has been broadly stable recently (Chart 2.18). This has been at a rate close to the latest reading of the much more volatile LFS measure, which fell back to 4.0% in the three months to August. The vacancies to unemployment ratio has fallen moderately since the start of 2024, to around its 2019 level.

The increase in employer NICs in the Budget represents an increase in labour costs, which will initially be fully incident on businesses. But the aggregate impacts on growth and inflationary pressures in the economy will ultimately be determined by the degree to and speed with which the tax increase is transmitted into prices, wages, employment or otherwise absorbed into profit margins or productivity growth. In the MPC’s projections, the NICs change is provisionally assumed to have a small upward impact on companies’ prices and a small downward impact on wages over the forecast period (Key judgement 3). That weakness in wages is also assumed to have a small downward impact on labour supply through reduced labour market participation. The Committee will monitor closely the impact of the increase in employer NICs on the labour market and the wider economy.

Other than this small change to labour supply, the Committee has not adjusted its judgements on potential supply growth over the forecast period in this Report. The Committee will undertake a review of the determinants of the short to medium-term supply capacity of the economy in its next regular stocktake ahead of the February 2025 Report.

In the projection, aggregate demand and supply are judged to remain broadly in balance over the coming year. Demand growth is then expected to be weaker than potential supply growth during 2026, such that a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge. That in part reflects the overall tightening in the stance of fiscal policy that is assumed to occur following the Budget, and also the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy. The margin of aggregate excess supply is expected to reach around ½% of potential GDP in the medium term. Relative to the August Report projection, there is expected to be a smaller margin of excess supply throughout the forecast period and particularly during 2025 and the first half of 2026, in large part reflecting the news in the Budget.

The unemployment rate is projected to rise slightly in the second half of the forecast period, such that it reaches the assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of around 4½% by the end of the forecast period (Chart 1.3).

There remains significant uncertainty around the labour market outlook, and it could remain tighter or looser than projected for a number of reasons, including the risks around the outlook for demand (Key judgement 1). There is a risk that changes in the overall cost of employment for firms, including the increase in employer NICs and the National Living Wage, lead to greater cash-flow constraints for some businesses, particularly SMEs. There could, however, be an upside risk to labour demand if greater certainty in the fiscal outlook provides support to confidence and demand.

There continues to be significant uncertainty around the MPC’s assumption for the path of the equilibrium rate of unemployment, developments in which would, holding demand fixed, have implications for inflationary pressures. The Committee made an upward adjustment to the medium-term equilibrium rate in the November 2023 Report, reflecting a greater degree of real income resistance following the terms of trade shock to the economy. It remains possible that the equilibrium rate of unemployment is even higher, consistent with more persistence in future wage growth (as considered in one of the alternative cases for the state of the economy discussed in Box A).

1.2: Key judgement 3

Second-round effects in domestic prices and wages are expected to take somewhat longer to unwind than they did to emerge. The margin of slack that emerges later in the forecast period is sufficient to act against those second-round effects, leading CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term, conditioned on the usual 15 day average of forward interest rates.

Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in 2024 Q3, weaker than expected in the August 2024 Report (Section 2.5), and well below the greater than 3% rate expected in the November 2023 Report.

The decline in CPI inflation since the start of this year has primarily reflected lower goods price inflation, alongside a smaller fall in services price inflation. The latter fell quite sharply to 4.9% in September, but most of the recent downside news in services inflation has been accounted for by more volatile components, some of which is expected to partially unwind in coming months. Annual private sector regular AWE growth declined to 4.8% in the three months to August, in line with expectations in the August Report and somewhat lower than the comparable forecast at the time of the November 2023 Report. Many indicators of household and business inflation expectations have normalised to around their 2010 to 2019 averages, although some household measures have risen recently.

CPI inflation is projected to increase over the next year, to around 2¾% by the second half of 2025. This profile of headline inflation is more than accounted for by developments in the direct energy price contribution to 12-month CPI inflation, which is expected to become less negative in the middle of next year and to turn slightly positive by the second half of 2025 (Chart 1.1). This is a slightly lower near-term profile for energy prices than at the time of the August Report. Relative to the assumptions in the August Report, the decision in the Budget to extend the freeze and temporary 5p cut to fuel duty rates in 2025–26 pushes down directly on inflation over the next fiscal year, offset partly by an increase in Vehicle Excise Duty, but pushes up on the 12-month inflation rate over the four quarters from 2026 Q2 as the 5p cut is assumed to expire and fuel duty is assumed to rise in line with RPI inflation thereafter.

CPI inflation excluding energy is projected to fall from 3¼% currently to around 3% in the first half of next year and to 2¾% in the second half of next year (Chart 1.1), revealing more clearly the continuing, even if gradually waning, persistence of inflationary pressures.

Four-quarter UK-weighted world export price inflation, excluding the direct effects of oil prices, was negative at the turn of this year, but has since picked up and is projected to remain slightly positive over most of the forecast period. There are risks in both directions around this projection (Section 2.1). Although there has so far continued to be a relatively limited impact on oil prices from events in the Middle East, there remains a risk of further intensification and wider economic spillovers including via greater uncertainty in financial markets. The possibility of greater trade fragmentation and increased trade restrictions could also push up on world export prices. Continued weakness in China could, however, pose a downside risk to both oil and world export prices, particularly if it were to be associated with a broader slowdown in global demand.

Alongside the sterling exchange rate, the path of world export prices is the main determinant of developments in UK import prices, which in turn pass through over time to the external pressures on CPI inflation. As discussed in Box D, the Committee has made a number of judgements over recent years on the pass-through of sterling world export prices to UK import and consumer prices. In this Report, the MPC now judges that less of the unexpected strength in import prices observed in the past will unwind, pushing up on import price inflation over the forecast period, and more than offsetting some downside news on world export prices and the impact of sterling’s appreciation since the August Report. Import prices are projected to be flat in 2025 and to increase by ¾% in 2026, both somewhat stronger than the falls in import prices expected over that period in the August projection (Table 1.D).

In the November projection for CPI inflation, the Committee has maintained its broad judgement that second-round effects in wages and domestic prices will take somewhat longer to unwind than they did to emerge. As a margin of slack in the economy emerges during 2026 in the forecast (Key judgement 2), the degree of excess inflationary persistence embedded in the CPI projection starts to fade from this point onwards. In this sense, the Committee’s projection is based on the second case set out in the September MPC minutes, in which a period of economic slack may be required in order for pay and price-setting dynamics to normalise fully. In order to set monetary policy in this case, the MPC needs to consider the trade-off, that emerges to some degree in the forecast, between the speed with which inflation should be brought back down to the 2% target and the costs in terms of employment and output which doing that involves.

There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the current degree and future path of second-round effects in wages and domestic prices. This includes the extent to which persistent pressures prove more enduring than in the forecast, or unwind more quickly, and the role that monetary policy may need to play in ensuring that inflation returns to target in the medium term. These alternative cases for the underlying behaviour of the economy and inflationary persistence are outlined in detail in Box A. The Committee also continues to monitor the accumulation of evidence from a broad range of indicators, with a focus on the extent to which it is possible over time to use developments in data series to assess the various cases that it is considering.

In the projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates in the 15 working days to 29 October, CPI inflation increases from the 2% target in 2024 Q3 to around 2¾% by the second half of 2025. Reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy and the emergence of a margin of slack in the economy, CPI inflation then falls back to around the 2% target in the medium term (Chart 1.4 and Table 1.C). The November CPI projection is somewhat higher than in August beyond the first few quarters of the forecast period. This reflects the smaller margin of excess supply (Key judgement 2), the news in the Autumn Budget on fuel duty that boosts inflation over the 12 months from 2026 Q2, and the impact of the higher projection for import price inflation.

Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall further and to reach around 3% by the start of 2026, remaining close to that level thereafter. This is slightly higher throughout the forecast period than in the August Report, reflecting the smaller margin of excess supply in the economy, offset slightly by an assumption in this forecast that a small part of the increase in employer NICs will be passed through into lower wages (Key judgement 2).

Table 1.C: The quarterly projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a) 2024 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 CPI inflation 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.8 2.7 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 CPI inflation 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.2 2027 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 CPI inflation 2.1 1.9 1.9 1.8 (a) Four-quarter inflation rate.

