Monetary Policy Report - November 2024
1: The economic outlook
Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in 2024 Q3. Headline GDP growth is expected to fall back to its recent underlying pace of around ¼% per quarter in the second half of this year.
As set out in Box B, the combined effects of the measures announced in Autumn Budget 2024 are provisionally expected to boost the level of GDP by around ¾% at their peak in a year’s time, relative to the August Monetary Policy Report projections. The Budget is provisionally expected to boost CPI inflation by just under ½ of a percentage point at the peak, reflecting both the indirect effects of the smaller margin of excess supply and direct impacts from the Budget measures.
In the forecast described in Section 1.2, four-quarter GDP growth is expected to pick up to almost 1¾% in the first part of the forecast period, before falling back slightly (Key judgement 1). Aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently and to remain so over the coming year. A margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2026 in part reflecting the overall tightening in the stance of fiscal policy assumed in the Budget, and also the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy (Key judgement 2). Unemployment is expected to rise slightly in the second half of the forecast period. There remains significant uncertainty around the labour market outlook.
CPI inflation is expected to increase to around 2¾% by the second half of 2025 as weakness in energy prices falls out of the annual comparison, revealing more clearly the continuing persistence of domestic inflationary pressures. In the projection, second-round effects in domestic prices and wages are expected to take somewhat longer to unwind than they did to emerge (Key judgement 3). The margin of slack that emerges later in the forecast period is sufficient to act against those second-round effects, leading CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term, conditioned on the usual 15 day average of forward interest rates. This forecast also incorporates a higher projection for import price inflation. Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall further and to reach around 3% by the start of 2026, remaining close to that level thereafter.
The Committee’s deliberations have been supported by the consideration of a range of cases for the state of the economy. The MPC has considered alternative cases for how the persistence of inflationary pressures may evolve (Box A). In these cases, inflationary pressures may prove to be either less persistent or more persistent than in the forecast, which is based on the second case outlined in the September MPC minutes in which a period of economic slack is required in order for pay and price-setting dynamics to normalise fully.
Table 1.A: Forecast summary (a) (b)
|
2024 Q4
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q4
|
2027 Q4
|
GDP (c)
|
1.7 (2)
|
1.7 (0.9)
|
1.1 (1.5)
|
1.4
|
CPI inflation (d)
|
2.4 (2.7)
|
2.7 (2.2)
|
2.2 (1.6)
|
1.8
|
Unemployment rate (e)
|
4.2 (4.4)
|
4.1 (4.7)
|
4.3 (4.7)
|
4.4
|
Excess supply/Excess demand (f)
|
0 (-¼)
|
-¼ (-1¼)
|
-½ (-1)
|
-¼
|
Bank Rate (g)
|
4.8 (4.9)
|
3.7 (4.1)
|
3.7 (3.7)
|
3.6
- (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the August 2024 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) The numbers shown in this table are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1.
- (c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.
- (d) Four-quarter inflation rate.
- (e) ILO definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.
- (g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s projections
As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s November projections are conditioned on:
- The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the usual 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 October (Chart 2.6). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the November projections declines relatively rapidly in the near term and to around 3½% by the end of the three-year forecast period, similar to the endpoint in the August Report.
- A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around ½% higher compared with the August Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.
- Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Since August, oil prices have fallen, while gas futures prices have increased slightly (Chart 2.4). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices, including related to geopolitical developments.
- UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.5).
- Fiscal policy that evolves in line with UK government policies to date, as announced in Autumn Budget 2024 on 30 October (see Box B).
Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b)
|
Average 1998–2007
|
Average 2010–19
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
Bank Rate (c)
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
5.3 (5.3)
|
4.8 (4.9)
|
3.7 (4.1)
|
3.7 (3.7)
|
3.6
|
Sterling effective exchange rate (d)
|
100
|
82
|
81 (81)
|
85 (84)
|
84 (84)
|
84 (83)
|
83
|
Oil prices (e)
|
39
|
77
|
84 (84)
|
75 (83)
|
73 (78)
|
71 (75)
|
71
|
Gas prices (f)
|
29
|
52
|
101 (101)
|
101 (92)
|
101 (95)
|
87 (84)
|
78
|
Nominal government expenditure (g)
|
7¼
|
2¼
|
7 (7)
|
6 (2¾)
|
6¾ (2¼)
|
3½ (2¾)
|
3¼
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the August 2024 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 29 October 2024. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.
- (c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
- (d) Index. January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.
- (e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.
- (f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.
- (g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR’s October 2024 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.
1.2: Key judgements and risks
1.2: Key judgement 1
Four-quarter GDP growth is expected to pick up to almost 1¾% in the first part of the forecast period, before falling back slightly.
UK GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q2, slightly below expectations in the August Report. Bank staff estimate that underlying momentum in demand has been slightly weaker than this, at around ¼% per quarter. GDP growth is projected to have slowed in the second half of 2024 to around that underlying rate, consistent with the steer from a range of business surveys (Section 2.3).
UK-weighted world GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q2 and is projected to have grown at a similar pace in Q3 (Section 2.1). In the November Report, the paths of global GDP and trade are broadly unchanged from the August projections. Despite some strength in Q3 and a lower market-implied path of interest rates, near-term activity in the euro area is expected to be slightly weaker in these projections than in August. The outlook for the United States has remained supported by strong potential supply growth. Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth is projected to rise to just over 2% in 2025 and beyond, slightly below its average rate in the decade prior to the pandemic (Table 1.D).
There remains some downside risk to global growth if domestic demand in China proves to be softer than expected, despite the recent policy support announced by the Chinese authorities. There may also be some downside risks around growth in the euro area. There is uncertainty around the path of fiscal policy in advanced economies. The continuing risk of higher commodity prices and disruption to trade flows associated with developments in the Middle East could, alongside other significant geopolitical uncertainties, lead to weaker economic activity as well as greater external inflationary pressures (Key judgement 3).
The current stance of monetary policy is restrictive. Bank staff now judge that all of the impact of higher interest rates since the middle of 2021 on the level of UK GDP is likely to have come through. Under the latest market-implied path for interest rates, including its expected impact on broader financial conditions, monetary policy is expected to have a broadly neutral impact on GDP growth over the forecast period. The restrictiveness of policy is still pushing down inflation over the forecast, however. There remain uncertainties around the impact of monetary policy on the economy (as discussed in Box C in the August Report).
The MPC’s November projections are conditioned on fiscal policy that evolves in line with UK government policies, as announced in Autumn Budget 2024. As set out in Box B, the combined effects of the measures announced in the Budget including the additional funding for previous spending pressures are provisionally expected to boost the level of GDP by around ¾% at their peak in a year’s time relative to the August Report projections, as the stronger, and relatively front-loaded, paths for government consumption and investment more than offset the impact on growth of higher taxes. The increase in employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) is also assumed to lead to a small decrease in potential supply over the forecast period (Key judgement 2). The Committee will monitor the impact of the Budget, including ahead of its next forecast round in February.
After taking account of the latest fiscal plans but also the fading impact of past loosening measures, the overall stance of fiscal policy is still expected to tighten over the forecast period. This pulls down somewhat on the GDP growth projection in the medium term.
Overall, in the November projection, four-quarter GDP growth is projected to pick up to almost 1¾% in the first part of the forecast period, before falling back slightly (Chart 1.2). GDP growth in 2025 is somewhat stronger than in the August Report, reflecting the looser near-term stance of fiscal policy and the lower market path of interest rates over the first part of the forecast period. It is slightly weaker towards the end of the period, however, reflecting an unwind of some of the Committee’s previous judgement to boost the expected path of demand relative to its standard determinants. That change in judgement could be consistent with the upward revisions to historical GDP in Blue Book 2024, which may mean that there is less strength to come over the forecast period. It could also be consistent with more forward-looking behaviour by households and businesses such that the boost to GDP from recent fiscal news fades more quickly in the medium term than would usually be assumed.
Household spending growth is expected to follow a similar path to headline GDP growth over the forecast period, stronger in the first part of the forecast than in the August Report and weaker further out. Following downward revisions in the Blue Book, the saving ratio is expected to fall from around 10% of household income to just above 8¼% by the end of the forecast period, slightly above its pre-pandemic average. Much of this fall reflects the impact of the downward-sloping assumed path of interest rates, which would reduce incentives to save and make it cheaper to borrow. Box E discusses the risks in both directions around the saving ratio and household consumption projections. There is also uncertainty around how households will react to the news of higher government spending and taxes in the Budget, and how the state of the economy could interact with the usual pass-through of these measures to consumer spending and saving behaviour.
1.2: Key judgement 2
A margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2026 in part reflecting the overall tightening in the stance of fiscal policy assumed in the Budget, and also the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy.
Following a period for 2021 to 2023 in which the economy was operating with excess demand, aggregate demand and supply are judged to have been broadly in balance since the end of last year. Following the upward revisions to historical GDP in Blue Book 2024 (Chart 2.13), the degree of excess demand over the past is judged to be marginally greater than assumed at the time of the August Report. That is consistent with a judgement that around half of the news in the Blue Book is likely to have reflected additional excess demand (Section 2.4). All else equal, that also leads to a marginally higher path for the output gap currently and over much of the forecast period, relative to the August projection. The Committee continues to recognise the significant uncertainty around real-time estimates of the output gap. It also notes that recent revisions to the output gap have tended to be in the direction of greater past excess demand or a delay to the point at which excess supply is assumed to emerge.
The MPC is continuing to consider the collective steer from a wide range of indicators to inform its view on labour market developments. As discussed in Box D in the May Report, there remain concerns about the lower achieved sample sizes and therefore the quality of the data derived from the ONS Labour Force Survey, making it more difficult for the Committee to gauge the underlying state of labour market activity.
Based on a broad set of indicators, the MPC judges that the labour market continues to ease but that it appears relatively tight by historical standards. Bank staff estimate that the unemployment rate has been broadly stable recently (Chart 2.18). This has been at a rate close to the latest reading of the much more volatile LFS measure, which fell back to 4.0% in the three months to August. The vacancies to unemployment ratio has fallen moderately since the start of 2024, to around its 2019 level.
The increase in employer NICs in the Budget represents an increase in labour costs, which will initially be fully incident on businesses. But the aggregate impacts on growth and inflationary pressures in the economy will ultimately be determined by the degree to and speed with which the tax increase is transmitted into prices, wages, employment or otherwise absorbed into profit margins or productivity growth. In the MPC’s projections, the NICs change is provisionally assumed to have a small upward impact on companies’ prices and a small downward impact on wages over the forecast period (Key judgement 3). That weakness in wages is also assumed to have a small downward impact on labour supply through reduced labour market participation. The Committee will monitor closely the impact of the increase in employer NICs on the labour market and the wider economy.
Other than this small change to labour supply, the Committee has not adjusted its judgements on potential supply growth over the forecast period in this Report. The Committee will undertake a review of the determinants of the short to medium-term supply capacity of the economy in its next regular stocktake ahead of the February 2025 Report.
In the projection, aggregate demand and supply are judged to remain broadly in balance over the coming year. Demand growth is then expected to be weaker than potential supply growth during 2026, such that a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge. That in part reflects the overall tightening in the stance of fiscal policy that is assumed to occur following the Budget, and also the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy. The margin of aggregate excess supply is expected to reach around ½% of potential GDP in the medium term. Relative to the August Report projection, there is expected to be a smaller margin of excess supply throughout the forecast period and particularly during 2025 and the first half of 2026, in large part reflecting the news in the Budget.
The unemployment rate is projected to rise slightly in the second half of the forecast period, such that it reaches the assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of around 4½% by the end of the forecast period (Chart 1.3).
There remains significant uncertainty around the labour market outlook, and it could remain tighter or looser than projected for a number of reasons, including the risks around the outlook for demand (Key judgement 1). There is a risk that changes in the overall cost of employment for firms, including the increase in employer NICs and the National Living Wage, lead to greater cash-flow constraints for some businesses, particularly SMEs. There could, however, be an upside risk to labour demand if greater certainty in the fiscal outlook provides support to confidence and demand.
There continues to be significant uncertainty around the MPC’s assumption for the path of the equilibrium rate of unemployment, developments in which would, holding demand fixed, have implications for inflationary pressures. The Committee made an upward adjustment to the medium-term equilibrium rate in the November 2023 Report, reflecting a greater degree of real income resistance following the terms of trade shock to the economy. It remains possible that the equilibrium rate of unemployment is even higher, consistent with more persistence in future wage growth (as considered in one of the alternative cases for the state of the economy discussed in Box A).
1.2: Key judgement 3
Second-round effects in domestic prices and wages are expected to take somewhat longer to unwind than they did to emerge. The margin of slack that emerges later in the forecast period is sufficient to act against those second-round effects, leading CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term, conditioned on the usual 15 day average of forward interest rates.
Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in 2024 Q3, weaker than expected in the August 2024 Report (Section 2.5), and well below the greater than 3% rate expected in the November 2023 Report.
The decline in CPI inflation since the start of this year has primarily reflected lower goods price inflation, alongside a smaller fall in services price inflation. The latter fell quite sharply to 4.9% in September, but most of the recent downside news in services inflation has been accounted for by more volatile components, some of which is expected to partially unwind in coming months. Annual private sector regular AWE growth declined to 4.8% in the three months to August, in line with expectations in the August Report and somewhat lower than the comparable forecast at the time of the November 2023 Report. Many indicators of household and business inflation expectations have normalised to around their 2010 to 2019 averages, although some household measures have risen recently.
CPI inflation is projected to increase over the next year, to around 2¾% by the second half of 2025. This profile of headline inflation is more than accounted for by developments in the direct energy price contribution to 12-month CPI inflation, which is expected to become less negative in the middle of next year and to turn slightly positive by the second half of 2025 (Chart 1.1). This is a slightly lower near-term profile for energy prices than at the time of the August Report. Relative to the assumptions in the August Report, the decision in the Budget to extend the freeze and temporary 5p cut to fuel duty rates in 2025–26 pushes down directly on inflation over the next fiscal year, offset partly by an increase in Vehicle Excise Duty, but pushes up on the 12-month inflation rate over the four quarters from 2026 Q2 as the 5p cut is assumed to expire and fuel duty is assumed to rise in line with RPI inflation thereafter.
CPI inflation excluding energy is projected to fall from 3¼% currently to around 3% in the first half of next year and to 2¾% in the second half of next year (Chart 1.1), revealing more clearly the continuing, even if gradually waning, persistence of inflationary pressures.
Four-quarter UK-weighted world export price inflation, excluding the direct effects of oil prices, was negative at the turn of this year, but has since picked up and is projected to remain slightly positive over most of the forecast period. There are risks in both directions around this projection (Section 2.1). Although there has so far continued to be a relatively limited impact on oil prices from events in the Middle East, there remains a risk of further intensification and wider economic spillovers including via greater uncertainty in financial markets. The possibility of greater trade fragmentation and increased trade restrictions could also push up on world export prices. Continued weakness in China could, however, pose a downside risk to both oil and world export prices, particularly if it were to be associated with a broader slowdown in global demand.
Alongside the sterling exchange rate, the path of world export prices is the main determinant of developments in UK import prices, which in turn pass through over time to the external pressures on CPI inflation. As discussed in Box D, the Committee has made a number of judgements over recent years on the pass-through of sterling world export prices to UK import and consumer prices. In this Report, the MPC now judges that less of the unexpected strength in import prices observed in the past will unwind, pushing up on import price inflation over the forecast period, and more than offsetting some downside news on world export prices and the impact of sterling’s appreciation since the August Report. Import prices are projected to be flat in 2025 and to increase by ¾% in 2026, both somewhat stronger than the falls in import prices expected over that period in the August projection (Table 1.D).
In the November projection for CPI inflation, the Committee has maintained its broad judgement that second-round effects in wages and domestic prices will take somewhat longer to unwind than they did to emerge. As a margin of slack in the economy emerges during 2026 in the forecast (Key judgement 2), the degree of excess inflationary persistence embedded in the CPI projection starts to fade from this point onwards. In this sense, the Committee’s projection is based on the second case set out in the September MPC minutes, in which a period of economic slack may be required in order for pay and price-setting dynamics to normalise fully. In order to set monetary policy in this case, the MPC needs to consider the trade-off, that emerges to some degree in the forecast, between the speed with which inflation should be brought back down to the 2% target and the costs in terms of employment and output which doing that involves.
There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the current degree and future path of second-round effects in wages and domestic prices. This includes the extent to which persistent pressures prove more enduring than in the forecast, or unwind more quickly, and the role that monetary policy may need to play in ensuring that inflation returns to target in the medium term. These alternative cases for the underlying behaviour of the economy and inflationary persistence are outlined in detail in Box A. The Committee also continues to monitor the accumulation of evidence from a broad range of indicators, with a focus on the extent to which it is possible over time to use developments in data series to assess the various cases that it is considering.
In the projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates in the 15 working days to 29 October, CPI inflation increases from the 2% target in 2024 Q3 to around 2¾% by the second half of 2025. Reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy and the emergence of a margin of slack in the economy, CPI inflation then falls back to around the 2% target in the medium term (Chart 1.4 and Table 1.C). The November CPI projection is somewhat higher than in August beyond the first few quarters of the forecast period. This reflects the smaller margin of excess supply (Key judgement 2), the news in the Autumn Budget on fuel duty that boosts inflation over the 12 months from 2026 Q2, and the impact of the higher projection for import price inflation.
Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall further and to reach around 3% by the start of 2026, remaining close to that level thereafter. This is slightly higher throughout the forecast period than in the August Report, reflecting the smaller margin of excess supply in the economy, offset slightly by an assumption in this forecast that a small part of the increase in employer NICs will be passed through into lower wages (Key judgement 2).
Table 1.C: The quarterly projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a)
|
2024 Q4
|
2025 Q1
|
2025 Q2
|
2025 Q3
|
2025 Q4
|
CPI inflation
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
2026 Q1
|
2026 Q2
|
2026 Q3
|
2026 Q4
|
CPI inflation
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
2027 Q1
|
2027 Q2
|
2027 Q3
|
2027 Q4
|
CPI inflation
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
1.8
Table 1.D: Indicative projections consistent with the MPC's forecast (a) (b)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Eurostat, IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO), National Bureau of Statistics of China, ONS, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bank calculations.
- (a) The profiles in this table should be viewed as broadly consistent with the MPC’s projections for GDP growth, CPI inflation and unemployment (as presented in the fan charts).
- (b) Figures show annual average growth rates unless otherwise stated. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the August 2024 Monetary Policy Report. Calculations for back data based on ONS data are shown using ONS series identifiers.
- (c) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 188 countries weighted according to their shares in UK exports.
- (d) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 189 countries weighted according to their shares in world GDP using the IMF’s purchasing power parity (PPP) weights.
- (e) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for Q3, so that has not been incorporated.
- (f) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the advance estimate of US GDP for Q3, so that has not been incorporated.
- (g) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 155 emerging market economies, weighted according to their relative shares in world GDP using the IMF’s PPP weights.
- (h) Chained-volume measure.
- (i) Chained-volume measure.
- (j) Chained-volume measure. Includes non-profit institutions serving households. Based on ABJR+HAYO.
- (k) Chained-volume measure. Based on GAN8.
- (l) Chained-volume measure. Whole-economy measure. Includes new dwellings, improvements and spending on services associated with the sale and purchase of property. Based on DFEG+L635+L637.
- (m) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of missing trader intra‑community (MTIC) fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBK-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBK.
- (n) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of MTIC fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBL-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBL.
- (o) Chained-volume measure. Exports less imports.
- (p) Wages and salaries plus mixed income and general government benefits less income taxes and employees’ National Insurance contributions, deflated by the consumer expenditure deflator. Based on [ROYJ+ROYH-(RPHS+AIIV-CUCT)+GZVX]/[(ABJQ+HAYE)/(ABJR+HAYO)]. The backdata for this series are available at Monetary Policy Report – Download chart slides and data – November 2024.
- (q) Annual average. Percentage of total available household resources. Based on NRJS.
- (r) Level in Q4. Percentage point spread over reference rates. Based on a weighted average of household and corporate loan and deposit spreads over appropriate risk-free rates. Indexed to equal zero in 2007 Q3.
- (s) Annual average. Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive figure that it is above.
- (t) Real GDP (ABMI) divided by total 16+ employment (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (u) Four-quarter growth in the ILO definition of employment in Q4 (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (v) Four-quarter growth in Q4. LFS household population, all aged 16 and over (MGSL). Growth rates are interpolated between the LFS and ONS National population projections: 2021-based interim within the forecast period.
- (w) ILO definition of unemployment rate in Q4 (MGSX). Although LFS unemployment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (x) ILO definition of labour force participation in Q4 as a percentage of the 16+ population (MGWG). Although LFS participation data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (y) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4.
- (z) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4 excluding fuel and the impact of MTIC fraud.
- (aa) Contribution of fuels and lubricants and gas and electricity prices to four-quarter CPI inflation in Q4.
- (ab) Four-quarter growth in Q4. Private sector average weekly earnings excluding bonuses and arrears of pay (KAJ2).
- (ac) Four-quarter growth in private sector regular pay-based unit wage costs in Q4. Private sector wage costs divided by private sector output at constant prices. Private sector wage costs are average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses) multiplied by private sector employment.
2: Current economic conditions
Global GDP continues to grow steadily at rates a little below pre-Covid averages. Headline consumer price inflation has fallen across advanced economies over the past two years, with services inflation and wage growth still elevated but slowly moderating. The market-implied paths for interest rates on which the November forecast is conditioned are consistent with a faster near-term pace of cuts across advanced economies than was the case three months ago.
UK GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q2, slightly below expectations in the August Report. Underlying momentum in demand is judged to be a little weaker than this, at around ¼% per quarter. GDP growth is projected to have slowed somewhat in the second half of 2024 to around that underlying rate, consistent with the steer from a range of business surveys.
The labour market has continued to ease but appears relatively tight by historical standards. Large uncertainties remain around the LFS labour market statistics. Bank staff’s indicator-based models suggest that employment growth has remained positive, while unemployment has been roughly flat. Aggregate demand and supply in the economy appear to remain broadly in balance.
CPI inflation has fallen since the August Report and was 1.7% in September, slightly below the MPC’s 2% target. Goods price inflation has been muted, reflecting past declines in external cost pressures. Services price inflation remains elevated but was lower than expected in the August Report at 4.9% in September. Headline CPI inflation is projected to rise to 2.5% by the end of the year, as the drag on annual inflation from lower domestic energy bills wanes, before rising somewhat further over 2025 (Section 1).
Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings (AWE) growth has fallen back but remained elevated at 4.8% in the three months to August. Annual private sector wage inflation is expected to slow further in 2025.
Chart 2.1: In the MPC’s latest projections, headline GDP growth falls back slightly and the unemployment rate is flat in the second half of this year; CPI inflation rises moderately in Q4
Near-term projections (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The lighter diamonds show Bank staff’s projections at the time of the August 2024 Monetary Policy Report. The darker diamonds show Bank staff’s current projections. Projections for GDP growth and the unemployment rate are quarterly and show 2024 Q3 and Q4 (August projections show 2024 Q2 to 2024 Q4). Projections for CPI inflation are monthly and show October to December 2024 (August projections show July to December 2024). The GDP growth and unemployment rate projections for 2024 Q3 are based on official data to August, while the CPI inflation figure is an outturn. Although LFS unemployment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D, May 2024 Report).
2.1: Global economy and financial markets
Global activity growth is expected to remain steady.
Demand conditions in other countries are an important determinant of UK trading prospects. UK-weighted world GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q2 and is projected to have grown at a similar pace in Q3. Four-quarter global growth is expected to remain around this pace in 2024 Q4 (Chart 2.2).
Chart 2.2: Global GDP growth is projected to remain steady
Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth with contributions by region (a)
- Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.
- (a) See footnote (c) of Table 1.D for definition. Figures for 2024 Q3 to 2025 Q1 are Bank staff projections. These projections do not include the advance estimate of US GDP in 2024 Q3 or the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for the same quarter, as the data were not received in time to incorporate fully into the forecast.
According to the advance estimate, US GDP expanded by 0.7% in 2024 Q3, following growth of 0.7% in Q2. US GDP growth is expected to remain robust at 0.5% in Q4, consistent with the composite output PMI and monthly retail sales data having remained resilient, and with US supply growth being expected to remain strong. There are risks to US demand and activity in both directions. US labour market data have been volatile in recent months, but vacancies have fallen steadily towards pre-pandemic levels. On the one hand, a further decline in labour demand could be associated with a larger-than-expected rise in unemployment, which may weigh on confidence and reduce spending. On the other hand, US supply growth could be stronger than expected, further supporting activity.
According to the preliminary flash release, euro-area GDP grew by 0.4% in 2024 Q3, above the 0.2% growth in Q2 and higher than expected in the August Report. Developments have, however, been mixed across the largest euro-area economies, with German GDP growth underperforming, in part reflecting weakness in Chinese demand and a subdued outlook for global manufacturing growth. The recent weakening in forward-looking indicators such as the euro-area PMI highlights downside risks to euro-area demand. While the euro-area labour market remains resilient, it has loosened in recent months and vacancies are approaching historically normal levels. There is a risk that further demand weakness could be amplified if unemployment increases.
While China accounts for only a small share of UK exports, its prominent role in global manufacturing lends it an important influence in commodities and globally traded goods markets. Chinese GDP growth remains weak, having expanded by 0.9% in 2024 Q3, up from 0.5% in Q2 but slightly below the projection in the August Report. Chinese growth is expected to pick up in the November projections, driven partly by policy support. However, there is a risk that subdued consumer spending and weakness in the property sector continue to drag on growth.
Global export price inflation is expected to remain subdued, with risks in both directions.
Following sharp increases in 2021 and 2022, global export price inflation fell back in 2023. Four-quarter world export price inflation, excluding major oil exporters, is projected to be around ½% at the end of this year, slightly lower than expected at the time of the August Report (Box D). However, there is significant uncertainty around this central projection, with downside risks emanating from China and upside risks from the Middle East.
Chart 2.3: Export price inflation has picked up slightly, but remains weak in China
Four-quarter export price inflation across regions (a)
- Sources: European Central Bank (ECB), General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, US Bureau of Economic Analysis, other national statistical agencies and Bank calculations.
- (a) ‘Rest of world’ is a weighted average of 31 countries excluding major oil exporters and including China. Countries are weighted by their shares of UK imports. The final data points refer to 2024 Q2.
Chinese export prices have fallen since 2023 (Chart 2.3), partly driven by subdued domestic inflationary pressures resulting from weak domestic demand. A crystallisation of the downside risks to domestic demand discussed above could prevent a recovery in Chinese export prices and put further downward pressure on global goods price inflation. Staff analysis suggests that the associated spillovers to the UK would be modest but could be more material if associated with a broader slowdown in global demand growth.
Geopolitical developments in the Middle East pose upside risks to energy and global goods prices.
Geopolitical risks have intensified following events in the Middle East, although there has so far been a limited impact on wholesale energy prices. A further escalation in tensions could lead to a significant rise in oil prices and, since oil is an input into the production for many goods, global goods price inflation. Such an escalation in tensions could also affect the UK through other channels, including via greater uncertainty in financial markets.
Despite recent developments in the Middle East, oil prices have fallen since the August Report, which may partly reflect downside risks to the global demand outlook.
Staff analysis suggests that perceptions of risks to global oil supply, stemming mainly from geopolitical events in the Middle East, have pushed up oil prices somewhat since the August Report. Nevertheless, the Brent spot and near-term futures oil price, converted into sterling terms, has fallen by around 10% (Chart 2.4). Anticipated increases in OPEC+ oil production have weighed on oil prices, but some of the fall may also reflect weaker-than-expected growth in China and perceptions of downside risks to the global demand outlook. Meanwhile, European wholesale natural gas prices have increased modestly.
Chart 2.4: Oil prices have fallen since the August Report, while gas prices have increased modestly
UK wholesale oil and gas prices (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Oil prices are Brent crude, converted to sterling. Gas prices are Bloomberg UK NBP Natural Gas Forward Day price. Dashed lines refer to respective futures curves using one-month forward prices based on the 15-day average to 29 October 2024, while dotted lines are based on the 15-day average to 22 July 2024. The final data points shown are forward prices for December 2027.
A cooling in non-labour costs has driven a moderation in services inflation across economies.
Headline and core consumer price inflation have fallen back from their 2022 peaks in the US and in the euro area. Falls in core inflation over recent quarters have been accounted for mainly by weaker core goods price inflation, on account of stronger global supply conditions and the indirect effects of lower energy prices.
Consumer services price inflation is falling back more slowly across regions. The moderation in services inflation has, to date, largely reflected a reduction in non-labour costs (Chart 2.5). As wage growth continues to ease, services inflation is expected to fall further.
Chart 2.5: Services inflation is moderating across regions
Contributions to annual core services price inflation (a)
- Sources: Eurostat, ONS, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bank calculations.
- (a) The data shown are HICP core services inflation for the euro area, PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing for the US, and core services inflation excluding rents for the UK. The latest data are for 2024 Q3 for the US and the UK and for 2024 Q2 for the euro area. The UK model is estimated based on seasonally adjusted quarterly data excluding VAT. Estimated contributions to services inflation are based on autoregressive distributed lag regressions of services inflation on metrics of pay growth (orange bars) and manufacturing PPI inflation (aqua bars). See also Greene (2024) and Mann (2024). Note that services inflation in the US has also been boosted by continued strength in housing services inflation, which has been stripped out of these data.
Headline inflation is now close to central banks’ targets across advanced economies.
US headline PCE inflation fell to 2.1% in September. Upside risks to US inflation remain, such as from the possibility of larger-than-expected persistence in shelter inflation and higher oil prices, although there are also downside risks from a greater-than-expected softening in the labour market. Euro-area headline inflation was at the ECB’s 2% target in October but is expected to rise somewhat at the end of the year as previous falls in energy prices drop out of the annual comparison. In both economies, further reductions in core inflation will likely need to rely on a continued normalisation of wage pressures, the speed of which remains uncertain.
The market-implied paths for policy rates on which the November forecast is conditioned have shifted down since the August Report.
In recent months, central banks in the UK, US and euro area have begun to reduce their respective policy rates (Chart 2.6). The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee reduced the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%–5% in September, while the ECB Governing Council cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% in October.
The market-implied paths based on the 15 days up to 29 October are consistent with a continued reduction in policy rates in coming quarters across advanced economies, though the expected pace and extent of reduction differ. Since the August Report, fading inflationary pressures in the US as well as communications from the Fed have been associated with a shift down in the market-implied path for US policy rates of around 30 basis points on average over the next three years. Market expectations for euro-area and UK policy rates have fallen by 60 basis points and 20 basis points respectively. Across jurisdictions, expected policy rates have moved down more materially in the near term than in the medium term since the August Report. Policy rates are now expected to stand at 2.0% in the euro area, 3.4% in the US and 3.6% in the UK in three years’ time.
Chart 2.6: Policy rate expectations have shifted down since the August Report
Policy rates and forward curves for the US, euro area and UK (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) All data as of 29 October 2024. The August curves are estimated based on the 15 UK working days to 22 July 2024. The November curves are estimated using the 15 working days to 29 October 2024. Federal funds rate is the upper bound of the announced target range. ECB deposit rate is based on the date from which changes in policy rates are effective. The final data points shown are forward rates for December 2027.
Financial conditions are broadly unchanged, while the sterling exchange rate has appreciated.
Corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly across advanced economies since August, while equity prices have picked up by 4% in the US and by 1% in the UK and in the euro area. The sterling effective exchange rate has appreciated by 0.7% since the August Report. All else equal, that will put some downward pressure on UK import price inflation (Box D and Section 2.5). Sterling has appreciated by around 1% against both the dollar and the euro, reflecting in part the relatively smaller decline in market expectations for UK policy rates since August.
2.2: Credit conditions
The reduction in Bank Rate in August and the associated falls in market interest rates have been feeding through to household lending and deposit rates.
The MPC reduced Bank Rate by 25 basis points in August 2024 and the market-implied path for interest rates has fallen since its peak around May 2024. That fall in interest rates has begun to pass through to household loan and deposit rates. Pass-through so far appears to be progressing in line with expectations, with interest rates for some retail products taking time to fall, reflecting the typical lags between reference rate changes and product rate changes.
Quoted instant-access deposit rates, for which Bank Rate is the main reference rate, had fallen by 11 basis points on average by October, a little under half of the reduction in Bank Rate (Chart 2.7). Credit card rates were largely unchanged, reflecting the fact that these rates tend to respond to changes in reference rates extremely slowly.
OIS rates have fallen by more than Bank Rate and that has been reflected in larger falls, on average, in mortgage and term deposit rates. Average quoted rates on mortgages with a loan to value (LTV) ratio of 75% had fallen by 78 basis points since May. Rates for mortgages with higher LTV ratios had fallen by less. Two-year fixed rate savings rates had fallen by 40 basis points by October. OIS reference rates have increased somewhat in recent weeks, although it is too soon to assess the impact on household and corporate rates.
Chart 2.7: The declines in Bank Rate and the market-implied path of future Bank Rate have started to feed through to household deposit and lending rates
Changes in average interest rates on selected household products and their respective reference rates between May and October 2024 (a)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Loan and deposit rates are based on average quoted rates. The Bank’s quoted rates series are weighted monthly average rates advertised by all UK banks and building societies with products meeting the specific criteria. For more information, see Introduction of new Quoted Rates data. The 75% and 90% LTV mortgage rates are for two-year fixed-rate products. The reference rate for these, and for fixed-rate savings bonds, is the two-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate. Deposit and loan rates used for October represent averages of daily quoted rates using data to 29 October 2024 and were provisional. OIS rate and Bank Rate show monthly averages with OIS rates including daily rates up to 29 October 2024. Personal loans are excluded as recent changes in average quoted rates have been partly driven by a change in the composition of lenders in the data sample.
Despite the fall in quoted rates for new lending, past interest rate rises are continuing to feed through to higher interest rates for existing mortgagors.
Most UK mortgages are held on a fixed-rate basis, with around two-thirds of the stock of mortgages currently at a five-year fixed rate period from origination. This means that many households who took out mortgages prior to the sharp rise in interest rates in 2021 are yet to face an increase in their mortgage costs. Around 800,000 fixed-rate mortgages currently with an interest rate of 3% or below are expected to be refinanced per year, on average, until the end of 2027. Some mortgage holders have reduced their spending in anticipation of paying higher rates (Box E). Interest rates for those on variable rate mortgages have fallen, however, and a growing number of those who are already paying higher rates may be able to refinance at a lower rate over the next two years.
Money growth has been normalising since its post-pandemic weakness.
Aggregate broad money holdings increased markedly during the pandemic, reflecting a combination of resilient bank lending growth and the effects of quantitative easing (Box B in the May 2024 Report). This was followed by a period of notably weak money growth in 2022 and 2023, such that the ratios of aggregate money to GDP and household holdings of money to gross disposable income have returned to close to, although a little below, their pre-pandemic trends (left panel in Chart 2.8).
Money growth has picked up in 2024. In the year to 2024 Q2, aggregate money increased by 1.0% and growth in household money was 3.6% (right panel of Chart 2.8). These growth rates are slightly weaker than on average prior to the pandemic, however, particularly for aggregate money. That reflects continuing weakness in bank lending growth and the impact of quantitative tightening, which in the first instance reduces the deposits of non-bank investors who purchase government bonds from the Bank of England.
Chart 2.8: The money overhang that emerged during the pandemic has been eroded
Ratio of aggregate broad money to nominal GDP and household broad money to annualised gross disposable income (left panel) and four-quarter growth in aggregate and household broad money (right panel) (a)
- Sources: Bank of England, ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) Aggregate broad money captures M4 excluding the deposits of intermediate other financial corporations. For more detail on what is captured within the household sector, see Further details about sectoral analysis of M4 and M4 lending data. The dashed line in the left panel shows the 2012–19 trend in the ratio of aggregate broad money to nominal GDP, projected forward. Final data points shown are for 2024 Q2.
Higher interest rates meant that time deposits and cash ISAs captured a greater share of household savings flows in late 2022 and 2023, but savings patterns in 2024 have been closer to historical norms.
During the pandemic, some households were able to increase their savings as spending opportunities were limited, with much of this showing up as a flow into interest-bearing sight deposits (Chart 2.9). As interest rates rose, household time deposit rates rose faster than rates on sight deposits such that the interest rate differential between fixed-rate and instant-access accounts grew larger. This encouraged households to shift savings from sight deposits to time deposits. Higher interest rates also encouraged additional use of ISA accounts as more households started to receive interest income in excess of the minimum tax threshold. Box E discusses aggregate trends in savings in more detail.
More recently, household deposit flows have returned to patterns closer to those in the years prior to the pandemic. The average spread between a two-year fixed-rate deposit account and an instant-access account has declined by around 180 basis points since its peak in July 2023. Net inflows into time deposit accounts are now small. Flows into cash ISA accounts continue to be higher than in recent years, and higher than the 2013–19 average. As deposit flows tend to be small relative to the stock of deposits, these changes in flows have had little impact on the overall composition of household savings.
Chart 2.9: There have been material changes in the pattern of household saving over the past four years
Real household deposit and money flows, by product, £ billions (a)
There are signs that housing market activity is picking up…
Housing market activity appears to be recovering from the lows observed in 2023. Monthly mortgage approvals for house purchase, a key part of the pipeline for housing market activity, have risen by around 50% since the start of 2023 and are now close to their average between 2014 and the start of the pandemic. Intelligence from the Bank’s Agents suggests there is growing optimism among estate agents around the prospects for housing market activity in 2025, despite some reporting a brief lull in activity in the run-up to the Budget.
In line with the recovery in mortgage approvals, nominal house prices have continued to pick up. The range of measures shown in Chart 2.10 points to a rise in house prices over the past year. The ONS measure rose by 2.7% over the 12 months to August, and by 0.4% in real terms. That followed a 2.6% and 6.3% fall in nominal and real terms respectively over 2023. The recovery in house prices partly reflects a waning drag from past interest rate rises, consistent with the impact of higher interest rates having materialised more quickly than in the past, as discussed in Box C of the August 2024 Report.
Chart 2.10: House prices have risen in 2024
House price indices (a)
- Sources: Nationwide, ONS, LSEG Workspace, Rightmove.co.uk, S&P Global/Halifax and Bank calculations.
- (a) The latest data point for the ONS House Price Index is August 2024. Halifax and Nationwide data to September 2024 and Rightmove data to October 2024 are advanced to reflect the respective timing of each data source in the house-buying process. The Nationwide and Halifax figures for October were released after the data cut-off.
…and that recovery will boost household secured lending growth, which currently remains weak.
The recovery in housing market activity has led to a small turnaround in the growth rate of secured lending to households. Secured household lending growth remains weak in real terms, however, and has been negative since late 2021 (Chart 2.11). A continued pickup in housing market activity should lead to a strengthening in secured lending growth. Consistent with that, banks responding to the 2024 Q3 Credit Conditions Survey expected demand for secured credit to increase in 2024 Q4.
Chart 2.11: Secured household lending growth has risen but remains subdued
Twelve-month growth rate of M4 lending in real terms, by sector (a)