International Centre for Dispute Resolution® Launches India Committee, Bolstering Dispute Resolution Frameworks in India

Delhi, India, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR®), the international division of the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services, is pleased to announce the establishment of its India Committee. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone for ICDR as it expands its international arbitration and mediation footprint to better serve the evolving landscape of dispute resolution in India and the wider region.

The India Committee will be chaired by Dhirendra Negi, partner at J. Sagar Associates. He brings over 30 years of experience in commercial disputes, including high-stakes arbitrations across the construction, engineering, oil and gas, and technology sectors. Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, head of publications for the committee, adds his extensive expertise in complex commercial litigation and international arbitration, which will be vital in shaping best practices and enhancing India’s arbitration framework. Committee members also include experts specializing in areas such as cross-border commercial arbitration, complex litigation and public law. This impressive assembly of professionals reinforces ICDR’s commitment to delivering excellent dispute resolution services tailored to India’s specific needs.

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution launched the India Committee during the inaugural ICDR India Conference, a landmark event that focused on crucial topics impacting global dispute resolution, such as the role of artificial intelligence, emergency arbitration and geopolitical forces on arbitration practices. The conference provided an unparalleled platform for legal professionals, corporate stakeholders and industry leaders to exchange insights, foster connections and advance discourse on international arbitration in India.

“We are honored to establish the India Committee as part of the ICDR’s mission to enhance global dispute resolution frameworks and support India’s rapidly growing demand for specialized dispute resolution services,” said Thara Gopalan, ICDR vice president. “Our committee members’ expertise and dedication will be invaluable as we work towards advancing thought leadership across diverse sectors in India.”

The India Committee will work to advance best practices, facilitate knowledge exchange and address emerging challenges in dispute resolution. Its initiatives will include seminars, training and publications promoting a robust, transparent and accessible dispute resolution ecosystem.

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution looks forward to continued partnerships in India and the surrounding region and to supporting the nation’s vibrant legal community with resources and expertise. This committee is a testament to the ICDR’s commitment to empowering arbitration professionals and businesses navigating complex disputes in the globalized economy.

For more information on the ICDR India Committee and future events, please visit the ICDR’s website.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

