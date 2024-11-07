KBW Earns Multiple No. 1 Spots in Influential Rankings

Financial Services Specialist Firm Once Again Recognized in 2024 Extel All-America Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), has been ranked the No. 1 firm across multiple categories in the 2024 Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) All-America Team survey.

KBW’s Midcap Banks research franchise, at the core of the firm’s equities platform, was voted No. 1 for the second straight year. Also, for a second year in a row, the Consumer Finance research team ranked No. 1.

Elsewhere within the Equities Group, Corporate Access ranked No.1 for a fourth straight year and Equity Trading ranked No. 1 for a second year in a row within the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) sector.

KBW’s other notable 2024 rankings include:

Chris McGratty is ranked No. 2 Midcap Banks Analyst

Sanjay Sakhrani is ranked No. 2 Consumer Finance Analyst

Life Insurance Research Team is ranked Runner-Up

Non-Life Insurance Research Team is ranked Runner-Up

Ryan Krueger is ranked Runner-Up for Life Insurance

Meyer Shields is ranked Runner-Up for Non-Life Insurance

Equity Sales Team is ranked No. 2 in the FIG sector



“I am proud of our analysts and teams who work hard each day to solidify KBW’s position as the leading expert on financial services,” said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW President & CEO. “The consistency of our high rankings across multiple categories year after year showcases our utmost commitment to excellence across the firm, and we look forward to continuing to provide our best-in-class service and differentiated insights to our clients.”

KBW provides in-depth equity research coverage of more global financial institutions than any other U.S. investment bank. In addition to individual company research, the KBW team also offers crucial insights into the evolution of the global financial sector as it relates to technology, regulation, macroeconomics, and market structure.

Matt Kelley, Head of U.S. Equities and Director of Research at KBW, added, “We’re pleased to receive many accolades in this year’s Extel rankings, which demonstrates the ability of our equities team to consistently be the thought leader for significant topics impacting the financial sector. We thank our clients for their continued support and partnership that gives us strong momentum heading into next year.”

The 2024 All-America survey results reflect the opinion of 4,351 portfolio managers and analysts at 1,669 institutions. This marks the sixth year for the publication of the survey’s commission-weighted results. The commission-weighted approach more accurately reflects how the buy-side values and rewards the sell-side for their research advisory services.

KBW Information

KBW LLC, a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“SNEL”), also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe (“KBW Europe”). Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, fintech and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

