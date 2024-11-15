Easy Waste Expands Commercial Waste Services to Support Retail and Industrial Sectors

GEELONG, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Waste, a waste management company, has announced the expansion of its commercial waste services to better support the needs of retail and industrial businesses across the region. This move aligns with the company’s mission to deliver responsive, cost-effective, and sustainable waste management solutions.

The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for efficient and compliant waste services in retail and industrial sectors. Recognizing the unique requirements of these industries, Easy Waste Geelong is now offering specialized services including general waste management, recycling programs, and liquid and organic waste solutions, tailored to the scale and demands of commercial clients. With an extensive network of insured and compliant contractors, Easy Waste’s service capabilities are available throughout Australia, making it easier for businesses to manage waste sustainably and in accordance with environmental regulations.

Easy Waste’s approach focuses on simplicity and accessibility for clients, offering service agreements that eliminate traditional complexities associated with waste management. Businesses benefit from transparent pricing structures and a dedicated account manager, providing direct access for service adjustments and support without the need to navigate a call centre.

“Supporting Australia’s diverse industries means developing waste solutions that are flexible, effective, and environmentally responsible,” says a company representative. “Through this expansion, we’re responding directly to what our clients in retail and industrial sectors need for waste disposal and sustainability.”

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, Easy Waste’s services include free waste audits to help businesses identify recyclable materials and streamline waste separation. The company also offers colour-coded bins in various sizes, enabling clients to easily categorize waste streams. With programs for cardboard, paper, e-waste, and organic materials, the expanded recycling services support businesses in reaching their sustainability goals by reducing landfill contributions.

Easy Waste Geelong’s enhanced services also extend to specialized waste streams, such as clinical, hazardous, and sanitary waste, supporting a broad spectrum of industries including medical and aged care. Each waste type is disposed of in line with EPA guidelines, ensuring compliance and safety for clients and their surrounding communities.

Through this service expansion, Easy Waste reaffirms its mission to serve as a trusted partner for businesses, addressing the need for sustainable, efficient, and affordable waste solutions. The expansion marks another step in the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while enhancing service capabilities across Australia.

Easy Waste is an Australian waste management company, dedicated to providing efficient, cost-effective waste solutions for various industries, including commercial, retail, medical, hospitality, and residential sectors. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, customer satisfaction, and compliance, Easy Waste serves clients across Australia through a network of insured and approved waste contractors. Tailoring its services to meet unique customer needs, Easy Waste combines industry expertise with personalized support to simplify waste management and help clients achieve their environmental goals.

