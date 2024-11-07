Workers support bill for workplace heat protection

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) and workers affected by heat stress in the workplace hosted a press conference in support of a Private Member’s Bill to implement a Worker Heat Protection Standard. The “Heat Stress Act” is being sponsored by Ontario NDP MPP and Climate Action Critic Peter Tabuns, and co-sponsored by ONDP Labour Critic Jamie West, ONDP WSIB and Injured Workers Critic Lise Vaugeois, and ONDP Education Critic Chandra Pasma. The bill is the next step in the OFL’s The Heat is On campaign to combat heat stress in Ontario workplaces.

“Last May, when we launched The Heat is On campaign, we were seeing sweltering spring temperatures. Now, on the other side of a summer of extreme climate events, we’re seeing twenty-degree temperatures in November,” said Laura Walton, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour. “Extreme heat in the workplace injures, sickens, and even kills workers, and heat stress will only intensify as our planet heats up, creating a workplace crisis within a crisis. This legislation is urgently needed.”

Since the OFL launched the heat stress campaign, hundreds of workers have signed a legislative petition calling for meaningful heat stress legislation. Workers have also shared their stories about the urgency of introducing heat protection standards.

“As the world gets hotter, more and more people will be risking their health and their lives just by going to work. Now is the time to put in place the laws that will protect working people in every workplace in this Province. This bill is a substantial first step in ensuring they have the protection they deserve,” said ONDP MPP Peter Tabuns.

“Heat is a hazard that many workers simply cannot escape,” added Walton. “Workers deserve protection in the workplace. That includes heat protection.”

