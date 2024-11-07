It’s Peanut Butter Lovers Month! Enter to Win a Year of new Gardners Candies Peanut Butter Meltaway Grahams

Delectable treat available online and at retail locations

TYRONE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Peanut Butter Lovers Month – celebrated every November – legendary Pennsylvania chocolatier Gardners Candies is partnering with the popular family website Famadillo to give away a year’s worth of new Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Grahams.





Gardners’ latest innovative treat starts with a sweetened graham cracker topped with its signature Meltaway peanut butter. The bar is then coated with two layers of sweet milk chocolate.

Five peanut butter lovers will each win 52 Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Grahams, worth more than $100. Enter the contest here https://bit.ly/40ujjHH or scan the QR Code located here: https://bit.ly/4hyF533.

Peanut Butter fans who don’t win the contest may still celebrate Peanut Butter Lover’s Month with Gardners delicacies. The new Meltaway Grahams and other famous peanut butter candies are available online at www.gardnerscandies.com and at thousands of retailers including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores, CVS, Little General, Kwik Fill and Seasons Corner Market. Prices and availability vary.

“This is a peanut butter lover’s dream,” said Bill Sarris, CEO of Sarris Candies, Inc., which owns Gardners. “With its sweet milk chocolate, our proprietary Meltaway peanut butter and the graham cracker’s crunch, there is nothing more satisfying.”

The Original Peanut Butter Meltaway was developed in the 1960s with help from the Penn State food science department. Since then, Gardners has created more than a dozen sumptuous variations.

According to Sarris, the Meltaway Grahams came about by accident. “We were making our s'mores product and a few of the graham crackers went down the line without marshmallow and happened to get coated in peanut butter,” he said. “After tasting it, we had an ‘ah ha!’ moment, and I said let’s add it to our product line. That is how it was born.”

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

