New Knoxville-area Jellystone Park To Open in February

LOUDON, Tenn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservations are now open for the 2025 season at the new Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort on Watts Bar Lake, just 45 minutes southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee. Opening February 7, this new luxury campground and RV park offers an ideal lakeside getaway for families looking to create lasting memories.

Guests will be delighted by a wide range of both exciting and relaxing amenities, including two resort-style pools – perfect for cooling off or lounging in the sun – and an interactive, multi-level water zone with slides and water cannons. The pet-friendly park also features a jumping pillow for endless bouncing fun, as well as courts for basketball, pickleball and gaga ball.

Nestled along the picturesque Watts Bar Lake, the park offers luxury glamping cabins equipped with full kitchens, bathrooms, linens, air conditioning and flat panel TVs. Spacious RV sites provide full hook-ups and spectacular views.

Of course, Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo will be on hand to welcome the first visitors and interact with kids and grown-ups alike. Organized activities from arts and crafts to wagon rides will keep everyone entertained all day long.

The resort’s restaurant will serve up kid favorites, including pizza, nachos, fries, chicken tenders and homemade ice cream. The camp store will be stocked with essential supplies, food and souvenirs.

"We're thrilled to soon welcome families to Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of Great Escapes RV Resorts, which developed and owns the resort. “Our team is eager to share all the beautiful water attractions and amenities with families from Tennessee and beyond."

A full schedule of theme weekends has been developed, with Sports Pallooza scheduled for February 7-9 to coincide with the Super Bowl. Classic competitions, new games and a cheerleader challenge will make for a high energy weekend. View the rest of the year’s special events here: http://www.wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com/themed-celebrations.

With the 2025 season around the corner, now is the perfect time to reserve your stay and be among the first to experience everything Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake has to offer. A number of discounts and promotions are available. View them here: www.wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com/attractions-amenities/deals.

For more details and to book your 2025 reservation, visit wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com.

Address: 10250 Corporate Park Dr, Loudon, TN 37774

Phone: 865-284-9644

Email: customercare@wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com

Social media: @wattsbarlakejellystonepark

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ea01c5a-1cb1-4027-8a4e-83fc4a047738

Great Escapes Water Zone A multi-level water zone with slides and canons is the centerpiece of the new Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake Camp-Resort near Knoxville. It opens in February 2025.

