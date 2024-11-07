Tilray Medical Announces Positive Results from Study on Oral Cannabis Extract for Chemotherapy-Induced Emesis

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray Brands") (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, is pleased to announce the final results of a new scientific study their team has supported titled, "Oral Cannabis Extract for Secondary Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV)."

This randomized, placebo-controlled trial aimed to test the effectiveness of an oral cannabis extract in adults suffering from CINV despite standard anti-nausea treatments. Participants received capsules containing 2.5 mg of THC and 2.5 mg of CBD or a placebo, taken three times daily for six days.

From 2016 to 2022, 147 participants were recruited. The study found that the cannabis extract significantly improved the rate of complete response—meaning no vomiting or use of additional medications—from 8% with placebo to 24% with THC: CBD. Other benefits included reduced nausea and fewer daily vomits. However, some side effects were noted, such as sedation (18% vs. 7%), dizziness (10% vs. 0%), and transient anxiety (4% vs. 1%).

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of International at Tilray Brands, said, “These findings are encouraging for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. This study is a crucial step in improving patient care and quality of life.” She continued, "Our involvement in this study underscores our commitment to advancing medical research. The positive outcomes highlight the potential of cannabinoids for managing CINV."

Tilray Medical continues to transform lives by providing access to medical cannabis. Tilray is a leading provider of EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis products in over 20 countries. The company has supported medical trials globally, studying cannabis for various conditions, including pediatric epilepsy, cancer-induced nausea, and PTSD.

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

