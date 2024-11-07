Submit Release
Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company” or “Saga”) today reported that net revenue decreased 3.5% to $28.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 3.1% for the quarter to $23.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $1.6 million compared to $3.5 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 21.2% to $6.0 million. Capital expenditures were $625 thousand for the quarter compared to $760 thousand for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.7 million for the third quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 net revenue decreased 5.8% to $27.5 million and station operating expense decreased 0.3% to $22.7 million while operating income decreased 49.7% to $1.8 million.

Net revenue decreased 2.5% to $81.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to $83.6 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.7% for the nine-month period to $70.0 million compared to the same period last year. For the nine-month period, operating income was $1.4 million compared to $8.7 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 25.2% to $15.2 million. Capital expenditures for the nine-months were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $2.2 million for the nine-month period compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 in the nine-months of 2024.

On a same station basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.6% to $80.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 3.2% to $69.0 million while operating income decreased 83.4% to $1.4 million.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on October 18, 2024. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $133 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $28.7 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024 and $28.0 million as of November 4, 2024. The Company currently has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2024.

Saga’s 2024 Third Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 674708. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 7, 2024 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30, 
       2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Results                        
Net operating revenue   $ 28,118     $ 29,149     $ 81,524     $ 83,628  
Station operating expense     23,458       22,760       69,983       66,870  
Corporate general and administrative     2,966       2,852       9,144       7,940  
Other operating expense, net     49       45       1,026       125  
Operating income     1,645       3,492       1,371       8,693  
Interest expense     121       44       235       130  
Interest income     (255 )     (391 )     (809 )     (1,027 )
Other income, net     (78 )           (1,211 )     (119 )
Income before income tax expense     1,857       3,839       3,156       9,709  
Income tax provision                        
Current     415       835       715       2,020  
Deferred     175       275       250       690  
      590       1,110       965       2,710  
Net income   $ 1,267     $ 2,729     $ 2,191     $ 6,999  
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.45     $ 0.35     $ 1.15  
Diluted   $ 0.20     $ 0.45     $ 0.35     $ 1.15  
                         
Weighted average common shares     6,075       6,032       6,070       6,031  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,075       6,032       6,070       6,031  


    September 30, 
    2024      2023
Balance Sheet Data                
Working capital   $ 30,048     $ 43,087  
Net fixed assets   $ 52,721     $ 52,855  
Net intangible assets and other assets   $ 122,086     $ 120,268  
Total assets   $ 223,210     $ 234,367  
Long-term debt   $ 5,000     $  
Stockholders' equity   $ 165,992     $ 181,935  


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 
        2024         2023  
    (Unaudited)
    (In thousands)
Statement of Cash Flows            
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 2,191     $ 6,999  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     3,847       3,737  
Deferred income tax expense     250       690  
Amortization of deferred costs     27       27  
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards     1,447       743  
Loss on sale of assets, net     1,026       125  
(Gain) on insurance claims     (78 )      
Other (gain), net     (1,133 )     (119 )
Barter (revenue) expense, net     (20 )     44  
Deferred and other compensation     (165 )     (239 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:            
Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses     1,848       (51 )
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities     901       1,965  
Total adjustments     7,950       6,922  
Net cash provided by operating activities     10,141       13,921  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of short-term investments     (12,993 )     (14,441 )
Redemption of short-term investments     15,104       14,437  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)     (3,199 )     (3,397 )
Acquisition of broadcast properties     (5,711 )      
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets     176       621  
Proceeds from redemption of investments and other     1,221        
Other investing activities     (2 )     117  
Net cash used in investing activities     (5,404 )     (2,663 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from long-term debt     5,000        
Cash dividends paid     (19,391 )     (16,816 )
Purchase of treasury shares     (11 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (14,402 )     (16,816 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (9,665 )     (5,558 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     29,582       36,802  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 19,917     $ 31,244  


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                         
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023
Operating Results                                        
Net operating revenue   $ 28,118     $ 29,149     $ 27,452     $ 29,149     $ 28,118     $ 29,986  
Station operating expense     23,458       22,760       22,683       22,760       23,458       23,474  
Corporate general and administrative     2,966       2,852       2,966       2,852       2,966       2,852  
Other operating expense, net     49       45       46       45       49       45  
Operating income     1,645       3,492     $ 1,757     $ 3,492       1,645       3,615  
Interest expense     121       44                       121       122  
Interest income     (255 )     (391 )                     (255 )     (391 )
Other income, net     (78 )                           (78 )      
Income before income tax expense     1,857       3,839                       1,857       3,884  
Income tax provision                                        
Current     415       835                       415       840  
Deferred     175       275                       175       281  
      590       1,110                       590       1,121  
Net income   $ 1,267     $ 2,729                     $ 1,267     $ 2,763  
                                         
Earnings per share:                                        
Basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.45                     $ 0.20     $ 0.45  
Diluted   $ 0.20     $ 0.45                     $ 0.20     $ 0.45  
                                         
Weighted average common shares     6,075       6,032                       6,075       6,032  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,075       6,032                       6,075       6,032  
                                         
                                         
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2024     2023     2024   2023   2024     2023  
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                        
Radio Stations   $ 1,325     $ 1,204     $ 1,184     $ 1,205     $ 1,325     $ 1,341  
Corporate     66       58       66       59       66       58  
    $ 1,391     $ 1,262     $ 1,250     $ 1,264     $ 1,391     $ 1,399  
                                         

      (1)   Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
      (2)   Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023
Operating Results                                    
Net operating revenue   $ 81,524     $ 83,628     $ 80,598   $ 83,628   $ 82,692     $ 85,973  
Station operating expense     69,983       66,870       68,985     66,870     71,127       68,956  
Corporate general and administrative     9,144       7,940       9,144     7,940     9,144       7,940  
Other operating expense, net     1,026       125       1,024     125     1,026       125  
Operating income     1,371       8,693     $ 1,445   $ 8,693     1,395       8,952  
Interest expense     235       130                   366       366  
Interest income     (809 )     (1,027 )                 (809 )     (1,027 )
Other income, net     (1,211 )     (119 )                 (1,211 )     (119 )
Income before income tax expense     3,156       9,709                   3,049       9,732  
Income tax provision                                    
Current     715       2,020                   690       2,025  
Deferred     250       690                   246       691  
      965       2,710                   936       2,716  
Net income   $ 2,191     $ 6,999                 $ 2,113     $ 7,016  
                                     
Earnings per share:                                    
Basic   $ 0.35     $ 1.15                 $ 0.34     $ 1.15  
Diluted   $ 0.35     $ 1.15                 $ 0.34     $ 1.15  
                                     
Weighted average common shares     6,070       6,031                   6,070       6,031  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,070       6,031                   6,070       6,031  
                                     
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
    2024     2023     2024   2023   2024     2023  
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                    
Radio Stations   $ 3,690     $ 3,599     $ 3,504   $ 3,599   $ 3,919     $ 4,011  
Corporate     157       138       157     138     157       138  
    $ 3,847     $ 3,737     $ 3,661   $ 3,737   $ 4,076     $ 4,149  
                                     

      (1)   Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
      (2)   Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    September 30,   
       2024   2023   2024   2023  
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)                          
Operating income   $ 1,645     $ 3,492   $ 1,371     $ 8,693    
Plus:                          
Corporate general and administrative     2,966       2,852     9,144       7,940    
Other operating expense, net     49       45     1,026       125    
Station depreciation and amortization     1,325       1,204     3,690       3,599    
Station operating income   $ 5,985     $ 7,593   $ 15,231     $ 20,357    
                           
Other financial data                          
Depreciation and amortization:                          
Radio Stations   $ 1,325     $ 1,204   $ 3,690     $ 3,599    
Corporate   $ 66     $ 58   $ 157     $ 138    
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards   $ 474     $ 250   $ 1,447   (1) $ 743   (1)
Other operating expense, net (2)   $ 49     $ 45   $ 1,026     $ 125    
Other income, net (2)   $ (78 )   $ -   $ (1,211 )   $ (119 )  
Deferred income tax expense (2)   $ 175     $ 275   $ 250     $ 690    
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)   $ 625     $ 760   $ 3,199   (1) $ 3,397   (1)
                           

      (1)   As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
      (2)   As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
September 30, 2024
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
 
                Less:      Plus:         Trailing
    12 Months Ended   9 Months Ended   9 Months Ended   Add:   12 Months Ended
    December 31,    September 30,    September 30,    Pro Forma   September 30, 
    2023   2023   2024   Acquisitions (2)   2024
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)                              
Net income   $ 9,500     $ 6,999     $ 2,191     $ 63     $ 4,755  
Exclusions:                              
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net     (120 )     (125 )     (1,026 )           (1,021 )
Other income, net     1,510       1,102       2,040             2,448  
Total exclusions     1,390       977       1,014             1,427  
Consolidated adjusted net income (1)     8,110       6,022       1,177       63       3,328  
Plus:                              
Interest expense     173       130       235       210       488  
Income tax provision     3,375       2,710       965       (6 )     1,624  
Depreciation & amortization expense     5,055       3,737       3,847       289       5,454  
Non-cash compensation     1,116       743       1,447             1,820  
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)   $ 17,829     $ 13,342     $ 7,671     $ 556     $ 12,714  
                               
Total long-term debt, including current maturities                           $ 5,000  
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)                             12,714  
Leverage ratio                             0.39  
                               

      (1)   As defined in the Company's credit facility.
      (2)   Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
                                               
        Adjustments           Adjustments    
    Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
    Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months   Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months
    Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
    September 30,    Entire Comparable   September 30,    September 30,    Entire Comparable   September 30, 
    2024   Period   2024   2023   Period   2023
Net operating revenue   $ 28,118     $ (666 )   $ 27,452     $ 29,149     $ -     $ 29,149  
Station operating expense     23,458       (775 )     22,683       22,760       -       22,760  
Corporate general and administrative     2,966       -       2,966       2,852       -       2,852  
Other operating expense, net     49       (3 )     46       45       -       45  
Operating income   $ 1,645     $ 112     $ 1,757     $ 3,492     $ -     $ 3,492  
                                               
                                               
        Adjustments           Adjustments    
    Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
    Nine Months   and Dispositions   Nine Months   Nine Months   and Dispositions   Nine Months
    Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
    September 30,    Entire Comparable   September 30,    September 30,    Entire Comparable   September 30, 
    2024   Period   2024   2023   Period   2023
Net operating revenue   $ 81,524     $ (926 )   $ 80,598     $ 83,628     $ -     $ 83,628  
Station operating expense     69,983       (998 )     68,985       66,870       -       66,870  
Corporate general and administrative     9,144       -       9,144       7,940       -       7,940  
Other operating expense, net     1,026       (2 )     1,024       125       -       125  
Operating income   $ 1,371     $ 74     $ 1,445     $ 8,693     $ -     $ 8,693  

