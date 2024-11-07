Alto Ingredients Publishes its Annual Sustainability Report

PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, published its second Sustainability Report highlighting the company’s 2023 sustainability metrics and accomplishments.

“This report underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainability and provides insight into our programs and performance,” stated Alto Ingredients CEO, Bryon McGregor. “Driven by our core values of responsibility, integrity, and quality, we produce the highest quality, sustainable ingredients that make everyday products better. Our dedication to sustainability and social responsibility extends to our customers, employees, investors, partners, and consumers, along with a focus on product quality and safety. By implementing sustainable best practices, we aim to reduce emissions and benefit our business and all of our stakeholders for many years to come.”

From specialty alcohol and essential ingredients to renewable fuels and plant-based proteins, Alto Ingredients proudly offers 100% bio-based renewable products. In 2023,

Alto conducted materiality assessments with internal and external stakeholders, identifying key areas of focus including Climate Change and GHG Emissions, Environmental Management, Employee Health & Safety, Protection of Human Rights, Sustainable Sourcing & Supply Chain Management, Product Quality & Safety, Opportunities in Clean Technology, Toxic Emissions & Waste and Corporate Governance;

Alto identified multiple long-term market opportunities to viably expand its bio-based renewable offerings, including novel end uses for waste products such as fusel alcohols, and International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) markets; alcohol to jet fuel (ATJ); sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); voluntary carbon markets; carbon capture & storage; and additional carbon utilization;

Through ongoing monitoring and management of key environmental risks, including energy use and efficiency, emissions, waste, and water usage, Alto seeks to prioritize projects that both increase efficiencies and improve profitability; and

Alto earned numerous sustainability awards and third-party certifications for the year that included oversight on ESG risk management; chemical storage, handling, transportation, and disposal; multiple food safety initiatives; quality management; good manufacturing practices and requirements for all active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipient products, and supply chains for waste streams: EcoVadis Bronze Medals for both its Alto Pekin and Alto ICP plants, ACD Responsible Distribution™ for its Eagle Alcohol subsidiary, Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 for Alto Pekin’s Alto Yeast™ products, FSC36 Safe Feed/Safe Food certification for its Alto Pekin Wet Mill, Alto Pekin Dry Mill & Alto ICP plants, ISO 9001:2015 for corporate with multi-site certifications at its Alto ICP, Alto Pekin and Eagle Alcohol facilities, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification for food-grade products at its Alto ICP and Alto Pekin Wet Mill plants and its Yeast Plant, EXCiPACT and ICH Q7 for Alto ICP’s pharmaceutical-grade alcohol products, and ISCC+ and ISCC EU for its Alto Pekin Wet Mill, Yeast Plant and Alto ICP facilities.



About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the effects of Alto Ingredients’ sustainability programs and initiatives; Alto Ingredients’ ability to prioritize projects that both increase efficiencies and improve profitability; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, Alto Ingredients’ ability to continue to maintain its sustainability and other certifications; Alto Ingredients’ ability to fund efforts toward, and to successfully capitalize on, market opportunities for its bio-based renewable offerings, including novel end uses for waste products; adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols, essential ingredients and waste products; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and the outcomes of sustainability programs and initiatives; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024.

