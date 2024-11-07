HYCU® Unveils Enhanced Data Protection for Box, Enabling Enterprise-Grade Backup and Recovery for More Than 115,000+ Organizations Worldwide

Latest Integration to be Showcased at BoxWorks Provides Unprecedented Support for Box Users that Need Secure and Reliable Backup and Granular Recovery

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, is showcasing data protection for Box users at BoxWorks (Booth #1) next week. Box users will now be able to leverage the latest HYCU R-Cloud integration, in addition to existing Box data protection capabilities, to further safeguard valuable data and quickly recover from any data loss scenario.

According to Gartner in “Top Trends in Enterprise Backup and Recovery for 2024,” by 2028, “75% of enterprises will prioritize backing up their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications as a critical requirement.” This is one of the earliest indicators of a significant increase in a focus on protecting critical data stored within SaaS applications.

Valiantys, a leading Atlassian global consulting and services provider and Box partner, helped develop the HYCU R-Cloud integration for Box to provide additional backup and recovery capabilities for the leading Intelligent Content Management platform. Box has been powering the way the world works together for nearly two decades and has transformed the way enterprises securely store, manage, share, and collaborate on their most important content.

Through the groundbreaking collaboration between HYCU and Valiantys, Box users have a powerful solution to further safeguard valuable data and quickly recover from any data loss scenario. The HYCU R-Cloud for Box will be available on the HYCU R-Cloud Marketplace.

HYCU R-Cloud for Box offers a range of key features and benefits, including:

Automated and Scheduled Backups: Set up regular backups of your Box data easily and efficiently, ensuring that your information is always protected and up to date.

Granular Recovery Options: Restore enterprise instances, folders, files, and or weblinks quickly, minimizing downtime and data loss.

Security and Compliance: Enhance enterprise-grade security by knowing what data is protected and what data still needs to be protected with HYCU’s visualization solution, R-Graph, providing peace of mind knowing that your data is in safe hands.

Simplified Management: Manage your Box backups directly from one single, unified interface through HYCU, streamlining your data protection workflows.

“At Valiantys, our Atlassian expertise is unparalleled and we continue to partner with companies like HYCU to deliver the right solutions to support customers across the entire spectrum of projects for Atlassian platforms and now extending to Box,” said Nathan Chantrenne, CTO of Valiantys. “Our new partnership with HYCU strengthens our promise to safeguard all Atlassian and Box data, ensuring that every aspect of your business operations is secure and resilient at all times.”

“With 80 percent of organizations storing sensitive data in the cloud, it’s no surprise that it has become a prime target for cyberattackers,” said Marc Fenner, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Box. “Our mission at Box is to create a trusted platform that helps businesses of all sizes securely share, manage, and collaborate on their content from any device and across any application. Box natively allows customers to safeguard and recover their valuable data, but now with the added power of Valiantys and HYCU, these protections are bolstered – giving customers even more piece of mind when collaborating securely in the cloud.”

HYCU is showcasing the R-Cloud data protection for Box capabilities at BoxWorks (Booth #1). For more information or to schedule a demo, visit HYCU for Box Demo. To learn more about HYCU for Box and to pre-register for when HYCU for Box is generally available, visit HYCU for Box.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

