Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 Per Share for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ending November 30, 2024

Also Announces Special Dividend of $0.35 Per Share Fulfilling our Fiscal 2024 Distribution Requirements



Total Distributions in the Fiscal Third Quarter Amount to $1.09 Per Share

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a base quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share for the fiscal third quarter ending November 30, 2024, and an additional special dividend of $0.35 per share fulfilling our fiscal 2024 distribution requirements. Both dividends are payable on December 19, 2024, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2024.



“As a result of the strong overall performance of our portfolio during the fiscal second and third quarters, the board of directors approved a dividend of $0.74 per share, equivalent to the highest in our history, while maintaining industry leading dividend coverage and yield. Annualizing this dividend rate implies a 12.7% dividend yield based on Saratoga’s recent stock price of $23.31 per share on November 5, 2024” said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment.



Mr. Oberbeck continued, “Additionally, we are pleased to declare an additional special distribution of $0.35 per share, which was driven by the substantial overearning of our dividend during the previous fiscal year. By distributing this dividend at this stage, we have fulfilled our fiscal 2024 spillover requirements, with new spillover starting to build commencing March 1, 2024, generated from our quarterly earnings. We believe the diligent execution of our strategy, and the highly diversified nature and solid performance of our portfolio has allowed us to continue delivering attractive returns to our shareholders via solid and consistent base dividends, further enhanced with this special distribution. This dividend strategy provides a cushion against potential adverse events, including the possible effects of further cuts in interest rates.”



This is the third dividend declared in fiscal year 2025.



Historical Dividend Distributions



Period (Fiscal Year ends Feb 28) Base Dividend Per Share Special Dividend Per Share Total Dividend Per Share Fiscal Q3 2025 $0.74 $0.35 $1.09 Fiscal Q2 2025 $0.74 - $0.74 Fiscal Q1 2025 $0.74 - $0.74 Year-to-Date Fiscal 2025

(including pending dividend) $2.22 $0.35 $2.57 Fiscal Q4 2024 $0.73 - $0.73 Fiscal Q3 2024 $0.72 - $0.72 Fiscal Q2 2024 $0.71 - $0.71 Fiscal Q1 2023 $0.70 - $0.70 Full Year Fiscal 2024 $2.86 - $2.86 Fiscal Q4 2023 $0.69 - $0.69 Fiscal Q3 2023 $0.68 - $0.68 Fiscal Q2 2023 $0.54 - $0.54 Fiscal Q1 2023 $0.53 - $0.53 Full Year Fiscal 2023 $2.44 - $2.44

Shareholders will have the option to receive payment of the dividend in cash or receive shares of common stock pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). Saratoga Investment shareholders who hold their shares with a broker must affirmatively instruct their brokers prior to the record date if they prefer to receive this dividend, and future dividends, in common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be delivered shall be determined by dividing the total dollar amount by 95% of the average of the market prices per share at the close of trading on the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding (and including) the payment date.

About Saratoga Investment



