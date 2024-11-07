Springbig Enters Gaming Industry with Powerful SMS Marketing Solutions, Partnering with AWS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig, a leader in text message marketing/delivery technology, is excited to announce its official entry into the gaming industry, offering its industry-leading SMS solutions to skilled gaming apps, casinos, sports betting platforms, horse tracks, betting advice sites, and more. This expansion is powered by a new strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling Springbig to provide unmatched marketing capabilities to these high-demand sectors.

As the sports betting industry continues to grow and evolve, effective customer engagement becomes more crucial than ever. Since the gaming industry is considered a regulated industry, achieving reliable text message deliverability can be challenging without a partner experienced in supporting regulated sectors—one who offers both the expertise and support to ensure the success of every text message marketing campaign. Springbig's innovative SMS platform ensures that gaming companies can connect with their audiences more effectively, delivering messages with exceptional reliability and impact.

Springbig's entry into the gaming sector began with a collaboration with a major player in the skilled gaming industry that was facing challenges with message delivery. After integrating with Springbig’s platform, the merchant quickly saw significant improvements in their marketing performance:

Improved Delivery Rates : Game Story achieved a 90% message delivery rate with Springbig, ensuring their marketing messages effectively reached their audience.

: Game Story achieved a 90% message delivery rate with Springbig, ensuring their marketing messages effectively reached their audience. Increased CTR : With reliable message delivery, Game Story saw their click-through rate (CTR) rise to an impressive 15%.

: With reliable message delivery, Game Story saw their click-through rate (CTR) rise to an impressive 15%. Reduced Costs : The cost per re-engagement dropped from over $100 to just $15, showcasing the cost efficiency of Springbig’s SMS campaigns. Additionally, Game Story experienced an 80% lower Cost Per Purchase (CPP), further enhancing their return on investment.

: The cost per re-engagement dropped from over $100 to just $15, showcasing the cost efficiency of Springbig’s SMS campaigns. Additionally, Game Story experienced an 80% lower Cost Per Purchase (CPP), further enhancing their return on investment. Boosted Profitability : Game Story reported a 250%+ Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) within just 7 days of using Springbig’s solution, highlighting the significant impact on their profitability.

: Game Story reported a 250%+ Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) within just 7 days of using Springbig’s solution, highlighting the significant impact on their profitability. Increased Paying Customers: In July alone, 3,265 paying customers returned to Game Story by sending SMS campaigns powered by Springbig.



Naftali Hazony, CMO of Game Story, praised the results, stating, "The cost per re-engagement decreased from over $100 to just $15 thanks to Springbig’s excellent SMS campaigns. We’ve never seen such effective results with any other provider."

Springbig’s proprietary software, designed and built to meet the specific needs of the gaming industry, seamlessly integrates with existing platforms, providing these companies with the tools they need to enhance customer engagement and drive growth. "Bringing Springbig's services to the gaming industry is a major step in ensuring companies can reliably reach their customers. We're dedicated to making sure their messages are delivered directly to customers' smartphones," said Jeffery Harris, CEO of Springbig.

In addition to this, Springbig is now officially listed on the AWS Marketplace and has been accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerator program, providing an even smoother onboarding experience for merchants across all high-risk industries. These achievements align with Springbig’s commitment to maintaining its high deliverability standards consistently across all sectors.

Through this expansion, Springbig is set to transform how gaming companies engage with their customers, driving profitability and retention with cutting-edge SMS marketing technology that prides itself on reliable message delivery for their merchants.

About Springbig:

Springbig is the leading provider of proprietary loyalty marketing and communications technology for regulated and high-risk industries. Our platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems to enhance customer engagement, improve deliverability, and drive business growth. Our goal is to ensure that our merchants' messages are effectively delivered, maximizing their impact and reach. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Springbig offers a range of solutions designed to meet the unique needs of businesses in these sectors. For more information about Springbig, please visit: https://springbig.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jared Poolat

info@springbig.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.