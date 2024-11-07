Resilinc Named a Technology Provider by Automotive Industry Action Group for Forced Labor Risk Management

Partnership Aims to Enhance Compliance and Ethical Sourcing Across the Automotive Supply Chain

MILPITAS, CA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading provider of supply chain resiliency solutions, is pleased to announce its selection as a trusted provider by AIAG for its new industry-aligned Forced Labor Due Diligence Program. The program is designed to help automotive suppliers of all sizes identify and report risks related to forced labor within their supply chains, strengthening compliance with regulatory standards and ethical sourcing.

"We are honored to be selected as a trusted provider for AIAG's Forced Labor Due Diligence Program, said Bindiya Vakil, CEO of Resilinc. “This partnership underscores our commitment to helping automotive companies build more ethical and resilient supply chains. By leveraging our AI-powered platform and extensive supplier network, we can empower AIAG members to proactively identify and mitigate forced labor risks across their multi-tier supply chains."

As part of AIAG's Forced Labor Due Diligence Program, members will gain access to Resilinc's industry-leading risk and resiliency solutions, enabling them to perform comprehensive supply chain due diligence. Resilinc's platform empowers organizations to uncover a wide array of potential risks, including human rights violations, throughout their multi-tier supply networks. By leveraging its unparalleled amount of historical, supplier-validated data, Resilinc redefines proactive supply chain risk management, offering companies unprecedented visibility and actionable insights.

"Addressing forced labor risks requires the commitment of every stakeholder in the automotive industry," said Matt Pohlman, CEO of AIAG. "By bringing together OEMs, suppliers, technology providers like Resilinc and AIAG, we are creating a unified approach to strengthen supply chain transparency and uphold the highest standards of ethical responsibility across the value chain."

Resilinc is pleased to be chosen as one of four technology providers in the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) Forced Labor Compliance Program developed in collaboration with leading OEMs, including Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota. Resilinc will be featured on AIAG’s Forced Labor Due Diligence Program and Marketplace offering a comparison of vetted technology solutions at various price points and capabilities, catering to suppliers at any due diligence maturity level.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc’s platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 41 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now the largest global association, we’re comprised of more than 4,800 companies in over 70 countries.

