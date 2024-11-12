Archive Intel Partners with Stocktwits to Enhance Compliance for Financial Firms

Archive Intel

Leading Fintech Platform Expands Capabilities with New Monitoring and Archiving Integration for Stocktwits

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archive Intel , a premier provider of AI-powered compliance and archiving solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Stocktwits , the largest investor and trader real time communications platform and network for the financial community. This partnership enables Archive Intel to monitor and archive regulated financial firms' activity on Stocktwits, ensuring enhanced compliance with SEC regulations and providing financial institutions with a seamless solution for secure communication oversight.Stocktwits, known for its robust ecosystem of investor-driven content and community engagement, is the latest addition to Archive Intel’s growing suite of supported communication platforms, which includes iMessage, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Slack, and more. This integration allows advisors to actively engage with their audiences on Stocktwits while remaining fully compliant with regulatory requirements.“Partnering with Stocktwits aligns perfectly with Archive Intel’s mission to simplify compliance for financial professionals without compromising their ability to communicate and engage meaningfully,” said Larry Shumbres, CEO of Archive Intel. “By expanding our monitoring capabilities to Stocktwits, we are empowering financial firms to embrace new channels confidently, knowing their communications meet the highest compliance standards.”Archive Intel’s AI-powered technology ensures that all advisor communications on Stocktwits are seamlessly archived and stored to meet regulatory record-keeping requirements. In addition to robust archiving, the platform features advanced AI that reduces false positives by up to 90%, saving compliance teams significant time while ensuring all relevant communications are captured.“Stocktwits has a large audience of professional investors and registered financial advisors.” said Shiv Sharma, President and CEO of Stocktwits. “With this partnership with Archive Intel, we’re thrilled to reduce the compliance burden and make it easier for investment professionals to share content on Stocktwits.”The new Stocktwits integration is part of Archive Intel’s commitment to keeping financial firms at the forefront of regulatory compliance. Advisors can now take advantage of the company’s flexible pricing options, with plans starting as low as $99 per month for the first three users, offering reliable archiving solutions for platforms like Stocktwits, WhatsApp, and iMessage.“Compliance is not just a mandate; it’s a strategic asset in today’s financial landscape,” added Shumbres. “We believe that with Archive Intel’s easy-to-use platform, advisors can focus on their clients and business growth without worrying about complex compliance processes.”About Archive IntelArchive Intel is a leading provider of SaaS-based, AI-powered communication compliance and archiving solutions tailored to financial advisors and institutions. Committed to supporting seamless, secure, and compliant interactions, Archive Intel’s platform integrates cutting-edge AI to reduce compliance risks while maximizing efficiency. From new RIA firms to major financial institutions, Archive Intel is trusted across the financial industry to provide comprehensive, scalable compliance solutions. For more information, visit archiveintel.com.About StocktwitsStocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 8 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, profit, and have fun in the process. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.

