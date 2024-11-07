Purpose Healing Center Celebrates Increased Accessibility for Arizona Detox and Addiction Treatment Services

Purpose Healing Center offers Joint Commission accredited programs for Arizona and the US Purpose Healing Center offers accredited medically supervised detox and a full range of follow up programs Purpose Healing Center provides JCAHO-accredited medical detox that accepts AHCCCS and many insurances in-network

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading provider of evidence-based addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce increased accessibility for its Arizona detox and comprehensive treatment programs at its Phoenix-based facility. The center, which has been serving clients in the Phoenix Valley for several years, now accepts nearly all forms of AHCCCS (Arizona Medicaid) as well as a wide range of private insurance plans as an in-network provider."At Purpose Healing Center, our mission is to make high-quality, compassionate addiction treatment accessible to individuals from all backgrounds and financial situations," said a spokesperson for the center. "By accepting AHCCCS and expanding our insurance partnerships, we are able to serve more Arizonans who are seeking support for substance use disorders and mental health needs."The Phoenix facility, which is Joint Commission-accredited, offers a full continuum of care, including medically supervised detox, inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive the level of care most appropriate for their unique needs, with a seamless transition between each phase of their recovery journey.Accessible from Tucson, AZThe Purpose Healing Center location in Phoenix is just a 1.5-hour drive away for potential clients seeking treatment from the Tucson area . This convenient access to high-quality, medically supervised detox and addiction treatment services fills a critical need for individuals and families in Southern Arizona.Convenient for Clients from Mesa, AZResidents of Mesa, AZ, can reach the Purpose Healing Center facility in Phoenix in about 30 minutes, making it an accessible option for those seeking comprehensive addiction support. The center's proximity to Mesa for detox allows clients to seamlessly transition between the different levels of care offered, from medically supervised detox to inpatient and outpatient programs."Our goal is to remove as many barriers to treatment as possible," the spokesperson said. "By offering such close proximity to our Mesa-area clients, we can ensure they have the support they need to overcome their substance use disorders and achieve lasting sobriety."Close Proximity to Peoria, AZThose seeking help while living in Peoria, AZ, are only a 25-minute drive away from the Purpose Healing Center location in Phoenix. This close proximity ensures that clients from the Peoria area can easily access detox and the center's full spectrum of addiction treatment services, including their evidence-based residential program and robust continuum of outpatient care.Accepting AHCCCS and a Wide Range of Private Insurances In-NetworkPurpose Healing Center's acceptance of AHCCCS, Arizona's Medicaid program, is a significant development for individuals seeking addiction treatment in the state. AHCCCS coverage provides essential funding for those who may not have the means to afford private insurance, making Purpose Healing Center's services accessible to a wider population.In addition to AHCCCS, the center also accepts a broad range of private insurance plans, including many that are in-network. This allows clients to utilize their existing insurance benefits to cover the cost of their treatment, reducing the financial burden and increasing the likelihood of them seeking the care they need.For more information about Purpose Healing Center and its services, please visit their website, or for immediate support reach out by phone.

