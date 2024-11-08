The Salt Lake Home Expo Sponsored by Make It Market Ready Is November 15-17, 2024 At The Mountain America Expo Center

3-Day Home Show Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Salt Lake Fall Home Expo: November 15th through November 17th, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center - Hall 1 in Sandy, Utah. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Salt Lake City area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, solar, lighting, painting, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home spas and more will be participating at the Salt Lake Home Expo.

Salt Lake City residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Make It Market Ready serves homeowners and real estate agents in the Salt Lake community with pay-at-close remodeling, renovations, and staging to prepare residential properties for sale. Whether it’s refreshing a home living space or fully remodeling one, Make It Market Ready manages the process from start to finish!

Admission and parking to the Salt Lake Fall Home Expo are free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday November 15, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm; on Saturday November 16, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm; and on Sunday November 17, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Mountain America Expo Center – Hall 1 is located at 9575 State Street, Sandy, UT 84070. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



