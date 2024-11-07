Software Defined Security Market

Increasing concern among businesses over the development of infrastructure security and growing need for informal data management are drive the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at 29.5% CAGR | The Global Software Defined Security Market Size Reach USD 68.83 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global software defined security market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $68.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030. The software defined security market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into on premise and cloud. Based on application, the market is fragmented into application and mobile device security, virtual machines (VMs)/server/storage security, network security gateways, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2030. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2030. Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA. Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance. Covid-19 Scenario- The trend of accessing critical enterprise infrastructure from less secure locations (for example, homes of employees) has led to increase in possibility for cyber-attacks. To prevent this, many organizations invested in stronger software defined security solutions for their employees to ensure the asset of the employees as well as the company. Software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have now become popular and are being extensively deployed into employee's systems to strengthen the essential security perimeters. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 