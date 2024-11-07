Paving Stone Market High Growth Rate At a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031 | Followed by U.S., Canada, Mexico

Paving Stone Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝑫𝒚𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝑷𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 ," The paving stone market was valued at $40.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $86.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.Paving stone materials such as concrete and clay brick and quarry stones are more versatile and popular. They are also easily mouldable and available in a number of pricing ranges. While the functional characteristics of composite paving materials will continue to be important in the development of the paving materials market, the increase in on-road vehicle park, as well as the rapid growth of the residential sector, are driving the paving stone market size. The construction sector's increased usage of paving materials is also expected to boost the paving stone market share forecast period.𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑷𝑫𝑭 (250 𝑷𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕):However, some of the disadvantages of paving stone include its certain unfavorable properties. Natural stone has the disadvantage of soaking much more moisture than concrete or brick. During the winter, moisture within the stones might freeze and cause the stones to crack. This causes a visible break on the surface of the stone, which might damage the entire look of the patio. These factors are anticipated to hamper the paving stone industry growth in the upcoming years.The global rise in total length of roads, along with population growth, will drive the expansion of the paving materials market over the coming years. Additionally, the demand for smart highways is rising due to the growing number of accidents on the roads around the world, particularly in hilly areas. According to the WHO, road accidents claim the lives of about 1.3 million people every year, while 20 to 50 million others have mild to moderate injuries. Due to the rising number of traffic accidents, there is a growing demand for smart highways, which provides the paving stone market opportunitiesThe global paving stone market is segmented based on paving material, natural stone pavers, application, end-use, and region. By paving material, it is segregated into concrete pavers, natural stone pavers, and clay brick pavers. As per natural stone pavers, it is classified into granite, marble, limestone, slate, sandstone, and others. According to application, it is divided into driveway, walkway, patio, pool decks, garden, and others. Depending on end-use, it is bifurcated into residential construction and commercial construction. Region wise, the paving stone market analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑪𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕:𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓:The key players profiled in the paving stone market report include Thomas Armstrong Group, Marshalls.co.uk, NGM Blocks, Pavestone UK Ltd., Anchor Block Company, ARO Granite Industries Ltd., Unilock, Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd., Arvicon International, and Wienerberger.𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚:Based on paving material, the concrete pavers sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and natural stone pavers sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the paving stone market forecast period.Based on end-use, the commercial construction sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and residential construction sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.Based on application, the walkway sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and driveway sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬! 