Long Steel Market Hits to Reach $731.93 Billion by 2030 Followed By North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

The long steel market has witnessed significant growth due to rise in infrastructure and construction sectors such as railways, bridges, and plants.

A number of players in the long steel industry are expanding their business and acquiring companies to strengthen their foothold in the global market.” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝑫𝒚𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:Increase in number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries, rise in residential construction activities across the globe, and recovery in the non-residential construction industry drive the growth of the global long steel market. However, surge in focus on public–private partnerships in emerging countries and high growth potential in emerging economies have been beneficial for the market growth.The global 𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒆𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 was estimated at $476.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $731.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑷𝑫𝑭 (250 𝑷𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12784 𝘿𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨:Growth of the construction sector in the residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for long steel goods in order to fulfil the need for housing from a fast-increasing population. Furthermore, new construction industry trends such as Lean Construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Green Buildings have expanded the importance of prefabrication and modularization in construction, driving the demand for the long steel market or long steel goods market higher.In recent years, the steel industry as well as its linked mining and metallurgical industries have experienced significant investments and advances. According to the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Indian metallurgical industries garnered US$ 14.24 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from April 2000 to September 2020.𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑶𝒏:The global long steel market report is analyzed across process, product type, application, and region. Based on process, the basic oxygen furnace segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The electric arc furnace segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on product type, the rebar segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The wire rod segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global long steel market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.📍 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬! 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫: 𝑵𝒐𝒗 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 - 𝑫𝒆𝒄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 :𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧:The key market players analyzed in the global long steel market report include Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., Arcelor Mittal, HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Votorantim S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, and Ternium S.A.These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:By Process -Basic Oxygen FurnaceElectric Arc FurnaceBy Product Type -RebarWire RodMerchant BarOthersBy Application -ConstructionIndustrialOthers𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.Depending on process type, the basic oxygen furnace dominated the long steel market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.By application, the construction sector registered highest revenue in 2020.Industrial sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging long steel market opportunities.The key players within the are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the long steel industry.In-depth long steel analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑪𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12784 𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒍𝒆; 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒕𝒆𝒓-𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂, 𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆, 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 