HCAOA Committed to Policies in Support of Veterans and Their Families

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Veterans Day approaches, and with the start of the 119th Congress drawing near and new legislative sessions in state capitols across the country, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) remains committed to advancing policies that will increase access to care and support for veterans and their families.Such policies include those HCAOA supported throughout the 118th Congress, including the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare & Benefits Improvement Act (H.R.8371). The Elizabeth Dole Improvement Act would expand the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs’ ability to meet the rapidly growing needs of veterans and their families and would address and correct bias for institutional care in VA spending. HCAOA looks forward to working with lawmakers to pass the Dole Act this Fall to ensure our nation’s veterans can access the care they deserve.“Home care providers consider it an honor to care for those that devoted themselves to the defense of country,” said Doug Robertson, Chair of the HCAOA VA Advisory Council. “Every day, home care aides work with the Department of Veteran Affairs to ensure that our nation’s heroes can remain in their homes with the dignity and respect they deserve.”“On this Veterans Day, we honor the courage and commitment of those who have served our country,” said HCAOA CEO Jason Lee. “Many veterans face unique challenges as they transition back to civilian life, including health and mobility challenges. HCAOA believes veterans deserve the best healthcare services, and the home care industry can be instrumental in achieving this goal. With nearly a quarter of HCAOA members providing VA services, we are devoted to enhancing their quality of life through our dedicated caregivers who understand their unique needs and experiences. As we commemorate this important day, let us all take a moment to express our gratitude and acknowledge the sacrifices made by our veterans.”HCAOA remains committed to our continued collaboration with the Veterans Administration, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, and Optum Serve to ensure veterans have access to the services and support they deserve.

