EIT Climate-KIC supported start-up Naked Energy powers the UK’s largest solar heat installation

In The News 07 Nov 2024

The iconic British Library in London, UK is embarking on a renewable energy transition thanks to Naked Energy, a company in the EIT Climate-KIC portfolio. This solar start-up will deliver a landmark installation boasting 950 solar collectors across 712.5 m2 of the library’s roof space. It is expected to reduce the building’s CO2 emissions by 55 tonnes and generate 216 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy annually – the equivalent of powering and heating a community centre or swimming pool for a year.

“The urgent need to decarbonise heat has long been under-recognised in the discussions over the UK’s move toward net zero. We hope that this project can serve as a catalyst to inspire others in the public sector to join the energy transition and move away from fossil fuels once and for all,” said Christophe Williams, Founder and CEO of Naked Energy.

The company is redefining solar energy power with Virtu – the world’s highest energy density solar technology. The Virtu product range converts the sun’s energy into heat and electricity from the same collector, saving up to four times more carbon emissions than standard solar PV panels.

The technology will supply sanitary hot water and space heating for the British Library, benefitting staff and visitors alike. In a rare application of solar technology, the collectors will also be used to help maintain the precise temperature and humidity conditions required to preserve the British Library’s national collection.

“It’s an honour to partner with such an iconic British institution and be a part of their journey to meet their net zero goals,” said Williams. “This project has been an immense undertaking and is an exciting step forward for the solar thermal industry in the UK.”

Scaling to new heights

Naked Energy was one of the first start-ups to complete all three stages of the EIT Climate-KIC’s Accelerator back in 2012. Nearly a decade later, they joined our portfolio of more than 100 climate ventures and continue to showcase the untapped potential of the solar thermal industry.

The collaboration with the British Library is a prime example of how we’re connecting our robust portfolio of climate solutions to the needs of government agencies, corporates and investors alike – forging a more efficient and effective path towards achieving local climate ambitions across the globe.

This article was adapted from the original press release published on 14 October 2024.