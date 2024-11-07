FIntegrate Technology Welcomes Kevin Bingham as Senior Project Manager Kevin Bingham, Senior Project Manager, FIntegrate

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology , a leading provider of innovative collection, recovery and dispute management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Bingham as Senior Project Manager.With over 25 years of experience, Kevin brings a wealth of expertise to the FIntegrate team. His impressive credentials include Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) and Project Management Professional (PMP) certifications, as well as being a Tableau Certified Professional. Kevin is also experienced in Microsoft Reporting Services and SQL development. His expertise and technical proficiency enables him to deliver optimized, high-performance reporting solutions tailored to diverse client needs."We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to our team," said Christopher Parks, COO at FIntegrate. "His proven track record in leveraging advanced reporting tools and his commitment to collaboration align perfectly with our mission to empower financial institutions through software implementation and enhanced reporting solutions.""I'm excited to join FIntegrate. I look forward to using my experience in project management and business intelligence to drive successful outcomes for our clients," said Kevin Bingham.FIntegrate continues to expand its team to meet ongoing growth and demand for innovative, efficient and high-quality software solutions for financial institutions. This recent addition reinforces its commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of financial institutions, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiencies.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of operations and process solutions that automate and simplify collections, recoveries and transaction disputes for financial institutions. Through our proprietary software solutions, FIntegrate helps improve operational efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. For more information about FIntegrate and its services, please visit https://fintegratetech.com/

