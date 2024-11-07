ASAP Sourcing Solutions Strategically Expands Its Selection of Aerospace Bearings and Fasteners to Address Market Demand

ASAP Sourcing Solutions

California-based distributor ASAP Semiconductor announces plans to expand aerospace offerings marketed through ASAP Sourcing Solutions to meet rising demand.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor, an aerospace, defense, and electronic part distributor headquartered in Anaheim, California, announced today a plan to extend the selection of aerospace solutions that it will stock and offer to customers through its website ASAP Sourcing Solutions. Belonging to the distributor’s array of purchasing platforms, ASAP Sourcing in particular serves to market a curated selection of aviation and defense parts to various operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), defense contractors, and maintenance providers across the globe. A significant portion of this online inventory consists of fasteners and bearings, which are the targeted part types of this expansion initiative.

ASAP Semiconductor states that the increase of aerospace bearings and fasteners on ASAP Sourcing Solutions is to address rising demand for these products across the globe, which has been spurred by factors ranging from fleet modernization and rising production rates to increasing MRO activity as legacy aircraft continue to age. As part of its efforts to meet these needs, ASAP Semiconductor has continued to establish strong relationships with leading manufacturers and suppliers who handle these products, ensuring ASAP Sourcing Solutions is regularly stocked with diverse options that meet rigorous industry standards and the requirements of new and legacy aircraft alike.

To further support this expansion and ensure strategic investments, ASAP Semiconductor states that it will leverage its data analysis capabilities to enhance its selection based on customer purchasing habits, industry trends, and airframe documentation. This data-driven approach will better enable the company to make planned decisions regarding inventory management, helping it to predict and address component shortages or obsolescence issues proactively. By identifying parts in high demand or those with extended lead times, ASAP Sourcing Solutions also aims to provide more reliable access to essential items for defense and aerospace applications.

As new aerospace bearings and fasteners are added to ASAP Sourcing Solutions’ inventory, the website will be simultaneously updated to enhance part searchability and purchasing resource availability. For example, these items will be uploaded alongside any information on their Federal Supply Group and Class, National Stock Number (NSN), Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code, and more. This information is also used to maintain catalogs for diverse means of locating operational requirements.

Additionally, ASAP Semiconductor has been focused on scaling its operations to address rising global demand, reinforcing its internal processes and adding to its team as needed to meet the demands of a diverse, international customer base. This approach will ensure that ASAP Sourcing Solutions will be able to facilitate high-volume orders and complex requests with ease, with account managers and customer service representatives being readily available to provide dedicated support. Through these efforts, ASAP Semiconductor attests that it will offer efficient access to critical components even under stringent deadlines, reinforcing its dedication to expedited service, international shipping, and attentive customer assistance.

“As ASAP Semiconductor expands the offerings on ASAP Sourcing Solutions, our team will remain committed to providing a responsive platform that aligns with the needs of aerospace and defense customers,” stated Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. “Our market insight and industry relationships allow us to adapt to market demands efficiently, ensuring customers have access to the solutions they need to keep their operations moving forward.”

As demand for key aerospace products continues to rise, ASAP Semiconductor affirms it will remain steadfast in maintaining a forward-thinking approach to inventory management with the strategic expansion of aerospace fasteners and bearing parts on ASAP Sourcing Solutions. For more information on ASAP Sourcing Solutions and its extensive selection of aerospace bearings, fasteners, and other essential components, please visit the website at https://www.asap-sourcingsolutions.com or contact ASAP Semiconductor directly.

About ASAP Sourcing Solutions

ASAP Sourcing Solutions is a purchasing platform owned and operated by ASAP Semiconductor, a California-based distributor offering custom procurement, distribution, logistics, and project management solutions to customers operating within aerospace and defense sectors. The platform is part of ASAP Semiconductor’s network of purchasing sites, serving as a resource for locating and purchasing high-quality aerospace parts and hardware that has been sourced from thousands of leading manufacturers. For further details on services and offerings, visit the website or contact ASAP Semiconductor's team.

