Brewery Equipment Market to Reach USD 29.45 Billion by 2032 Driven by Growing Demand for Craft Beer

A steady rise in global alcohol consumption, especially in emerging markets, has increased the demand for brewery equipment.

Brewery equipment is increasing due to rising consumer interest in locally sourced beverages, expanding distribution channels, and regulatory support for small breweries.” — SNS INSIDER

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brewery Equipment Market was valued at USD 17.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 29.45 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Brewery equipment is growing due to increasing craft beer popularity, demand for high-quality production, and technological advancements that enhance brewing efficiency. Additionally, the rise of homebrewing and sustainable practices, along with a growing interest in diverse beer styles, are driving investment in modern brewing systems and equipment upgrades.Get a Sample of Brewery Equipment Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4048 Craft Beer Surge Fuels Global Demand for Brewery Equipment Amid Rising Quality and Consumer InterestOne contributing factor to the rise in beer consumption has been craft beer – locally produced, independent small-batch beers. The perception that craft beer is better than mass-produced beers, combined with increasing consumer interest in quality over quantity, has made it more and more appealing. Similarly, as per capita incomes increase, people tend to buy higher-quality alcoholic drinks.From the continued ongoing rise in interest in imported beers to the explosion of microbreweries and craft beer as a whole. The worldwide beer culture is thriving. Breweries need to invest more in equipment due to increasing beer culture rage this is expected to drive the demand for brewery equipment. When an increase in brewing equipment demand arises, new breweries keep getting created around the globe.Microbrewery Equipment Dominates Market While Automatic Systems Drive Efficiency in Brewery OperationsBy Equipment Type: Microbrewery equipment, accounted for the largest market share of 83.1% in 2023 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The reason for this dominance is the increased prevalence of craft breweries, which focus on quality and innovative flavors, drawing consumers looking to experience a variety of beers. With the expansion of the craft movement comes an increase in microbreweries and investments in specific commercial brewing equipment.By Mode of Operation: In 2023, the automatic sector accounted for the largest market share in a brewery equipment type and held a global revenue of 55.2%. This high utility provides efficiency, consistency, and ease in the production process, as well as reductions in labor costs and human error when performed by mechanical machines.The semi-automatic segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032. Breweries want to maintain an equilibrium between automating their processes but also manual control and this on its own demands automation as well so more breweries are moving towards the automated process which is driving growth in these segments.By Equipment Type• Macro brewery• Craft BreweryBy Mode of Operation• Automatic• Semi-automatic• ManualDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Brewery Equipment Market, Inquire now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4048 Europe Leads Brewery Equipment Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing RegionIn 2023, the Europe region had more than 48.3% share of global revenue in the brewery equipment market. The leading position is attributed to the longstanding tradition of brewing in the region, strong demand for craft and premium beers, as well as considerable investments into modernized brewing technologies. The European market is characterized by the presence of major players as well as a growing number of craft breweries.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR during the 2024-2032 period, in comparison. The growth is driven by increasing disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences from traditional spirits to beer across countries like China and India, coupled with a growing number of craft breweries. In addition, increasing beer culture and interest in imported and innovative beer styles further fuel the demand for brewery equipment in this region, which is a vital factor to drive future business.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Brewery Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4048 Recent Developments:• In August 2024, Spike Brewing, based in Riverwest, is launching a new $9 million manufacturing facility in Estabrook Park. The 73,000-square-foot plant will boost production capacity and create 20 new jobs, along with offering brewing classes to promote home brewing.• In May 2024, Rochester's Genesee Brewery will undergo a $50 million modernization to boost capacity with new tanks and equipment. This project will enable the brewery to produce Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light beers in the U.S. for the first time.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Brewery Equipment Market, By Type9. Brewery Equipment Market, By Operation10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profile12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. 