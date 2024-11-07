TAIWAN, November 7 - President Lai attends press conference before Taiwan’s delegation departs for 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

On the morning of November 7, President Lai Ching-te attended a press conference before Taiwan’s delegation departs for the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM). In remarks, President Lai thanked Senior Advisor to the President Lin Hsin-i (林信義) for acting as our leader’s representative to this year’s meeting.

President Lai remarked that the theme for APEC 2024 is Empower, Include, Grow. He expressed hope that Senior Advisor Lin and the members of the delegation will convey three major propositions during the meeting: that Taiwan is actively contributing to the international community, supports a fairer and more inclusive international trade order, and is willing to promote the development of digital trade among other economies. The president emphasized that Taiwan has the capabilities and is more than willing to promote digital trade among other economies and begin the relevant cooperation. He expressed confidence that given Senior Advisor Lin’s professional expertise and experience, he will accurately convey Taiwan’s voice and perspectives to the other APEC member economies.

This year’s AELM will kick off on November 15 in Lima, Peru. I want to offer special thanks to Senior Advisor Lin for accepting my invitation to serve as our country’s APEC leader’s representative, and represent me at this year’s meeting.

Senior Advisor Lin has worked in both the public and private sectors, possesses extensive industry experience, and has successively served in important positions including minister of economic affairs, vice premier, and minister of the Council for Economic Planning and Development (now National Development Council) of the Executive Yuan. He not only combines practical experience with a high degree of professionalism, but also continues to serve as one of my senior advisors, an advisor on the Executive Yuan’s Economic Development Commission, and chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corporation, contributing his outstanding expertise to the nation.

In 2000 and 2001, Senior Advisor Lin represented the nation at the APEC Annual Ministerial Meeting (AMM). In 2005, he also served as leader’s representative and led a delegation to the AELM hosted by Korea, and successfully accomplished his mission.

I am confident that given Senior Advisor Lin’s professional expertise and extensive experience, as well as his past participation in APEC-related meetings, he will accurately convey Taiwan’s voice and perspectives to the other APEC member economies.

APEC is the most important forum in the Asia-Pacific region for multilateral economic and trade cooperation. Its purpose is to spur regional economic integration, growth, and development through dialogue and negotiation.

The theme for APEC 2024 is Empower, Include, Grow. On that point, I have asked Senior Advisor Lin and the members of the delegation to convey Taiwan’s three major propositions during the meeting:

First, Taiwan is actively contributing to the international community.

I have asked Senior Advisor Lin and our AMM and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) representatives to broadly raise awareness of Taiwan’s positive contributions to APEC, and in particular, give the various member economies a clear understanding of Taiwan’s developmental achievements and contributions over the years in fields including AI and digital medicine. Taiwan will continue to make such contributions.

Second, Taiwan supports a fairer and more inclusive international trade order.

APEC has long been concerned about the development of global free trade, including its impact on the rights of disadvantaged groups, and the hardships sustained by various countries due to unfair trade practices.

For many years, APEC has continuously worked to promote fair and inclusive trade, and I have asked the delegation to convey Taiwan’s support and commitment to all the member economies. Taiwan is willing to cooperate with our APEC partners to create a fairer, more inclusive international trade order.

Third, Taiwan is willing to promote the development of digital trade among other economies.

Among the current member economies, digital trade has already become an important component of overall trade, and we are confident that Taiwan’s digital capabilities can spur global economic development.

I hope that our delegation will take advantage of this opportunity to communicate with representatives from other member economies and show them that Taiwan has the capabilities and is more than willing to promote digital trade among other economies and begin the relevant cooperation.

In closing, I would like to thank Senior Advisor Lin and all of the members of the delegation once again. I am confident that under Senior Advisor Lin’s leadership, the delegation will successfully complete its mission, and I wish you all a smooth journey. Thank you.

Senior Advisor Lin then delivered remarks, first stating that he is very honored to be entrusted by the president with representing him at this year’s AELM to be held in Peru. Regarding the tasks and instructions laid out by President Lai, Senior Advisor Lin said that he and the entire delegation will spare no effort, and will not let down the people of Taiwan.

Senior Advisor Lin indicated that with the current international economic landscape changing rapidly, alongside geopolitical changes, Taiwan is presented with an abundance of opportunities on the international economic stage, yet many challenges as well. He said that after accepting this important mission, he heard briefings from across government agencies in the limited time that was available and thoroughly read information concerning the meeting, and that the staff diligently made the best possible preparations. All administrative agencies worked together seamlessly under the coordination of the National Security Council (NSC), he said, which fills him with confidence.

Senior Advisor Lin remarked that Taiwan has followed APEC’s themes for many years, promoting many initiatives which have garnered significant results and widespread acclaim. Particularly in recent years, he said, Taiwan has been promoting successful digital health initiatives which have made other economies aware of our proud efforts in the fields of public health and digitalization, as well as our substantial contributions to APEC.

Senior Advisor Lin said that the delegation, in keeping with this year’s theme of Empower, Include, Grow, will share with the participating economies Taiwan’s own experiences in the economic empowerment of small- and medium-sized enterprises in addition to women, indigenous peoples, and economically disadvantaged groups. He said that they will also relate our efforts in agricultural technology for reducing food loss and waste as well as our actions toward net-zero transition. Such sharing, he said, will help the economies understand public-private partnership in Taiwan. It will also show how Taiwan can use its strengths in digital technology to contribute to APEC, he added, while also advancing economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region that is fairer, more inclusive, and more sustainable, contributing positive energy to the region.

In closing, Senior Advisor Lin emphasized that he will use this opportunity to conduct exchanges with other leader’s representatives and convey Taiwan’s willingness to uphold the spirit of mutual assistance, mutual benefits, and reciprocity with the international community as well as to contribute to the peaceful and stable development of the Asia-Pacific region. This, he noted, will demonstrate that Taiwan is a good, reliable, and responsible member of the international community and garner more support from our friends around the world. He said that the delegation will commit all their efforts to completing the mission charged to them by President Lai.

This year’s delegation also includes daughter of the leader’s representative Lin Wen-hsien (林玟萱), Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan and National Development Council Minister Liu Chin-ching (劉鏡清), Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), NSC Deputy Secretary-General Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of International Organizations Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元), Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖), Taiwan Mobile President Jamie Lin (林之晨), and Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang (張嘉淵), the latter three serving as ABAC representatives.

This year’s AELM will be held from November 15 to 16 in Lima, Peru. In addition to attending the AELM, Senior Advisor Lin, as our leader’s representative, alongside ABAC representatives Chairman Chen, President Lin, and CTO Chang, will engage in discussion with APEC member economy representatives and exchange views extensively on issues including regional economic development. On November 14, the host will convene the AMM, to which Minister Liu and Minister Yang will lead delegations to attend.