To His Excellency Mr. Luong Cuong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
AZERBAIJAN, November 7 - 07 November 2024, 12:28
Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, based on strong traditions, are developing successfully. The current level of our interstate relations and cooperation is gratifying.
I believe that we will make joint efforts to further expand the friendly relations between our countries and strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.
I extend my best regards to you and wish you success in your responsible activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Vietnam.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 November 2024
