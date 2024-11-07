Official ExpressVPN Black Friday 2024 Sale: VPN Deals Identified by Frucall

6 months FREE with 2 Year plan

DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frucall, a leading online deal aggregator, is excited to announce the commencement of ExpressVPN's Black Friday 2024 sale, offering substantial discounts on premium VPN services. This exclusive promotion provides users with an opportunity to secure top-tier online privacy and security solutions at significantly reduced prices.Campaign Duration:Black Friday and Cyber Monday Campaign: November 7 – December 6, 2024ExpressVPN Black Friday Special Offers:For U.S.-Based Customers:1-Year Plan: 4 months free, totaling 16 months at $6.25 per month (70% off).2-Year Plan: 6 months free, totaling 30 months at $4.99 per month (82% off), including the Identity Defender suite valued at $800.For Non-U.S. Customers:1-Year Plan: 4 months free, totaling 16 months at $6.25 per month (51% off).2-Year Plan: 6 months free, totaling 30 months at $4.99 per month (61% off), including the Identity Defender suite valued at $800.ExpressVPN is renowned for its robust security features, extensive server network, and user-friendly interface. With servers in 105 countries, ExpressVPN ensures fast and reliable connections, enabling users to browse the internet securely and access content globally without restrictions. The inclusion of the Identity Defender suite in the 2-year plan enhances user security by providing comprehensive identity protection services.How to Avail the ExpressVPN Black Friday Deals:Visit the Official ExpressVPN Website: Navigate to the ExpressVPN Black Friday Sale Page to view all available offers.Select the Desired Plan: Choose between the 1-year or 2-year subscription plan that best fits your needs.Complete the Purchase: Proceed to checkout to secure the exclusive Black Friday pricing. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to try the service risk-free.Why Choose ExpressVPN During Black Friday?Unmatched Savings: The Black Friday sale offers unprecedented discounts, making premium VPN services more accessible to a broader audience.Enhanced Online Security: ExpressVPN employs AES-256 encryption, ensuring that user data remains confidential and protected from potential threats.Global Content Access: With a vast network of servers worldwide, users can bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy content from different regions seamlessly.User-Friendly Experience: ExpressVPN's intuitive interface and 24/7 customer support make it easy for users to set up and maintain their VPN connection.About Frucall: Frucall.com is dedicated to identifying and sharing the best online deals, ensuring consumers have access to high-quality products and services at competitive prices. By meticulously curating offers from reputable providers, Frucall helps users make informed decisions and maximize their savings.

