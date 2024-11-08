Global Molasses Market 2024 To Reach $19.42 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 5.9%

Molasses Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The molasses market is experiencing steady growth, projected to grow from $14.23 billion in 2023 to $15.45 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 8.6%. Growth drivers include the expansion of the animal feed industry, interest in alternative energy sources, industrial fermentation, agricultural diversification, and molasses as a sweetener.

The market is anticipated to grow steadily, projected to reach $19.42 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to the production of bioplastics, the demand for specialty sugars, global population growth, sustainable agriculture practices, and expanded applications in food and beverages. Key trends include developments in animal feed formulations, organic and non-GMO molasses, bioethanol production, and advancements in fermentation technology.

The increasing import and export activities stemming from the growing applications of molasses worldwide are expected to enhance the growth of the market. Molasses is utilized in numerous industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and animal feeds, among others. Due to its diverse applications, there is substantial global demand for molasses, prompting companies to engage more actively in import and export activities. This, in turn, is increasing overall demand for molasses.

Major companies operating in the market report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Louis Dreyfus Company, Cosan S.A., ED&F Man Holdings Ltd, B&G Foods Inc., Michigan Sugar Company, Imperial Sugar Company, Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, Spreckels Sugar Company Inc., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Indiana Sugars Inc., Allied Old English Inc., Amoretti LLC, Malt Products Corporation, Good Food Inc., Domino Specialty Ingredients, International Molasses Corporation Ltd., Sucden, Helmut Möller GmbH & Co KG, Hansa Melasse GmbH, Peter Cremer Holding AG, United Molasses Company Ltd., West Indies Rum Distillery Limited, Renuka Holdings plc, Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation, Raízen S.A., Tereos International SA, Mane Group, Westway Feed Products LLC

New product launches are essential in the market. In June 2021, International Molasses Corporation introduced CaneRite Panela, a natural, unrefined sweetener made from sugar cane juice, boasting a rich nutritional profile with higher vitamins and minerals than raw sugar.

1) By Type: Regular Molasses, Blackstrap Molasses

2) By Sources: Sugarcane, Sugar Beet

3) By Category: Organic, Conventional

4) By Application: Feed, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Molasses is a thick brown by-product from refining sugarcane or sugar beets into sugar, formed after crushing the plants and extracting their juice, which is then concentrated to create sugar crystals.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Molasses Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into molasses market size, molasses market drivers and trends, molasses market major players, molasses competitors' revenues, molasses market positioning, and molasses market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

