Pet Insurance Market to Reach $16.8 Bn at 14.3% CAGR, by 2030, Globally: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Pet Insurance Market by Policy Coverage (Accident Only, Accident and Illness, and Others), by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), by Sales Channel (Agency, Broker, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global pet insurance industry was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $16.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.Major determinants of the market growthThe growth of the global pet insurance market is driven by the surge in demand for pet insurance policies, rise in the number of veterinary centers, and increase in demand for financial safety in case of growing uncertainties. However, high premium costs and lack of awareness about pet insurance policies restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the implementation of technologies in products and service lines along with government initiatives about pet insurance policies are expected to present new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4353 The accident only segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on policy coverage, the accident-only segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the global pet insurance market, as pets such as dogs and cats have been infected with the Covid-19 virus. On the other hand, the accident & illness segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4353 The cat's segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on animal type, the dogs segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global pet insurance market, as dogs help people to stay well and spend less time getting over sickness and bugs. However, the cats segment is anticipated to register the largest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.Europe to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to the shift in trend from pet owners to pet parents and rise in social acceptance of pets across the region. Figo Pet Insurance LLC.Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLCPet Assure Corp.PetFirstIpet InsurancePets Best Insurance Services, LLCHartville GroupNationwideRoyal & Sun Alliance (RSA)TrupanionInquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4353 Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pet insurance market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global pet insurance market trends is provided in the report.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.The quantitative analysis of the pet insurance market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.Pet Insurance Market Report HighlightsAspectsDetailsBy Policy CoverageAccident and IllnessAccident OnlyOthersBy Animal TypeDogsCatsOthersBy Sales ChannelBrokerAgencyOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa) 