Rising Demand for Digital Education: A Key Driver Transforming the Mobile Learning Market 2024

It will grow to $254.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

The mobile learning market is experiencing exponential growth, projected to increase from $68.36 billion in 2023 to $88.12 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 28.9%. The surge is driven by the widespread use of mobile devices, the rise of mobile applications and platforms, increased internet access, a demand for personalized and flexible learning, and the integration of multimedia and interactive content.

The market is expected to grow significantly, projected to reach $254.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.4%. Contributing factors include a focus on microlearning and bite-sized content, collaborative learning platforms, integration with learning management systems (LMS), and the need for continuous learning in the gig economy. Key trends include the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the emergence of 5G technology, advancements in mobile technology, gamification, and interactive learning experiences.

The rising demand for digital education is expected to boost the market. This demand is increasing due to factors such as enhanced mobility, convenience, interactive and collaborative learning experiences, and a growing embrace of digitization by educational institutions. Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital education proved crucial for maintaining students' connection to learning. This heightened demand for digital education will spur growth in mobile learning, which plays an essential role in facilitating easy access to educational resources via mobile devices anytime and anywhere with internet connectivity.

Major companies operating in the market report are Google LLC, AT&T Incorporated, Dell Technologies Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, 3M Company, Broadcom Incorporated, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Adobe Incorporated, Xyleme Incorporated, Citrix Systems Incorporated, Kronos Incorporated, Udemy Incorporated, Instructure Holdings Incorporated, Desire2Learn Corporation, Kaltura Incorporated, Meridian Knowledge Solutions Limited Liability Company, Udacity Incorporated, Litmos Limited, Thinkific Labs Incorporated, Upside Learning Solutions Private Limited, Blackboard Incorporated, WizIQ Incorporated, Moodle Proprietary Limited, Totara Learning Solutions, Voodle Incorporated, Epignosis LLC, Learningscape Incorporated, Salesforce.com Incorporated, SAP Ariba Incorporated

Technological innovation is also prevalent in mobile learning. Camp K12 launched Hatch Kids in May 2022, a metaverse and AR/VR platform for children, enabling them to create and publish 3D games and apps, fostering interactive and engaging learning experiences.

The mobile learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Software Solution: Content Development, Portable LMS, Mobile Content Authoring, M-Enablement, Mobile And Video-Based Courseware, E-Books, Interactive Assessments, Other Software Solutions

2) By Application: Corporate Learning, In-Class Learning, Online-On The Job Training, Simulation-Based Learning, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile learning, or m-learning, allows users to access educational content through mobile devices anytime and anywhere, supporting activities like studying lessons, watching video lectures, and taking exams via smartphones.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mobile learning market size, mobile learning market drivers and trends, mobile learning market major players, mobile learning competitors' revenues, mobile learning market positioning, and mobile learning market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

