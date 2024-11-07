SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global onchain technology company OKX, has issued updates for November 7, 2024.

OKX Ventures, Multicoin Capital and 1kx Report: DeFi Growth Driven by Unique Value Propositions and Technological Advancements

OKX Ventures, in collaboration with Multicoin Capital and 1kx, today published a report exploring the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector's growth and evolution in the new market cycle.

The report, part of OKX Ventures' ongoing “Crypto Evolution Series,” emphasizes that DeFi's growth stems primarily from its unique value propositions, distinguishing it from the centralized finance (CeFi) sector.

Key findings from the report include:

DeFi enables users to trade, borrow and lend while maintaining self-custody of assets

The sector provides access to long-tail assets before they are listed on centralized exchanges

DeFi has become the primary avenue for NFT trading, with virtually zero volume on centralized platforms

Technological advancements, such as Uniswap V3 and onchain orderbooks, have significantly improved trading mechanisms

A representative from OKX Ventures' Research team commented: “DeFi's current phase is dominated by major trends. Protocols are shifting from overall structures to smaller, more granular primitives. Developers in this phase will benefit from new and unique ecosystems.”

The report also addresses current challenges facing DeFi, such as infrastructure development and liquidity fragmentation. Despite these hurdles, OKX Ventures, Multicoin Capital and 1kx remain optimistic about DeFi's future, citing its potential for financial inclusion and continued innovation.

To read the full research report, please click here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .

Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.